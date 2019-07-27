Asha Bhosle’s ‘Hare Krishna Hare Ram’ tweet has started a debate online. Here’s why

Despite a spate of untoward cases reported throughout the country, the ‘Jai Shri Ram’ controversy just refuses to die down. Two days after several artistes wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing regret that ‘Jai Shri Ram’ has become a war cry, Asha Boshle’s latest tweet regarding one of her popular songs has left Twitterati divided.

Taking to Twitter, the veteran singer asked, “Dum Maro Dum…Bolo Subh Shyam Hare Krishna Hare Ram..can I perform this evergreen song or not?” The iconic song, composed by RD Burman, from Dev Anand and Jinnat Aman’s superhit film Hare Ram, Hare Krishna was sung by Bhosle.

Dum Maro Dum…Bolo Subh Shyam Hare Krishna Hare Ram..can I perform this evergreen song or not ? 😊🙏🏼 — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) July 26, 2019

The tweet quickly garnered a lot of attention online. While some interpreted Bhosle’s tweet as supporting the artists, including Aparna Sen, Adoor Gopalakrishnan, who wrote to the Prime Minister expressing concern over “lynching of Muslims, Dalits and other minorities”, others thought it was a dig at the group of 61 personalities who dubbed the letter as ‘selective outrage’.

Some netizens were miffed by the comment and said her tweet was “insensitive” at a time when people were being lynched while others said the problem was not with the song or its lyrics but there should be no politics played with religion. The tweet has already garnered over 45,000 likes.

Here’s how people reacted to her tweet.

Why not? Nobody has the courage to stop you. We are with you. https://t.co/KkaAVVm5xr — SUJIT KUMAR DATTA (@sujitkdutta) July 27, 2019

You can 🙄

But can we still protest lynchings?🙏🏼 https://t.co/NrV5ZwO5Zi — Utkarsh (@luckyo07) July 27, 2019

Lost one more to the dark side. https://t.co/8mbFhWQZa4 pic.twitter.com/d8dtSmmZcp — Talha Abdul Rahman (@talhaarahman) July 27, 2019

You can perform and u should no one have problem with but don’t force anyone to do same and ensure your fans dont force to say chant jai shri ram and lynch other in the name of jai shri ram #Foe must previal — Wali (@iamwaliullah) July 26, 2019

The problem is not in any slogan. The problem arises when u use any slogan while killing a human being. Any slogan. Any religion. Is it so difficult for u to understand or u have an agenda to divide Indians on communal lines? https://t.co/k4naLg5cb1 — Zishan 🇮🇳 (@zishansays) July 27, 2019

Oh! Sure. Love to hear you sing & that is your freedom.

But, we won’t love to hear you force us to chant something which we don’t want to, that should be our freedom.

We won’t love to hear, afterall, your forefathers were this/that & that’s why you shouldn’t have problem chanting — Shamsida Tayab (@tshamsi88) July 27, 2019

you can perform it… you can chant Jai Shree Ram as many time as you want… but you cannot force someone to do it, likewise u cannot force someone to chant Allah-hu- akbar. U just have to use your brain to understand this little thing. mockery isnt good in this issue mam. — Apoorva (@AppyK008) July 26, 2019

Dum Maro Dum song is an Anthem for a music cult And Hare Rama Hare Krishna a ‘War Cry’ for Hindus :) Who has the force to stop it Asha Bhosle Ji, Go ahead, we are with you! — Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) July 26, 2019

Asha ji ‘Bolo subah shaam, Hare Krishna hare Ram’ is a mark of intolerance today in India which leads to lynchings according to few urban naxals. You can be jailed for singing this on stage if you are in West Bengal. — Ravi Rai (@Raviravirai) July 26, 2019

I have been your fan since as long as I can remember @ashabhosle ji & I am beyond disappointed to see this tweet . There is nothing funny about people being lynched in the name of our gods .

Whoever is handling your account should understand that this doesn’t suit your stature. — Pankhuri Pathak پنکھڑی (@pankhuripathak) July 26, 2019

Asha ji, your tweet is confusing. is it a serious question? If so it’s relevant. But if it’s sarcasm – at the cost of the fact that lynchings are happening in the name of our Lord Ram, then perhaps this too could be misused as a slogan to incite – specially when tweeted by you! — CyberGran (@BurrowNani294) July 26, 2019

I admire you a lot, Ashaji.

Is gaane ke immediately baad kya aata hai film mein? “dekho o deewaanon tum ye kaam na karo, Raam ka naam badnaam na karo”. :-) This is the far more important, and relevant, message Indians today need to realise. Raam ka naam badnaam na karo. — Raja راجہ (@Raja_Sw) July 26, 2019

