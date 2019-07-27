Asha Bhosle’s ‘Hare Krishna Hare Ram’ tweet has started a debate online. Here’s why

Toggle Menu
Taking to Twitter the veteran singer asked, "Dum Maro Dum...Bolo Subh Shyam Hare Krishna Hare Ram..can I perform this evergreen song or not?"

The iconic song composed by RD Burman is from Dev Anand and Jinnat Aman’s superhit film Hare Ram, Hare Krishna was sung by Bhosle.

Despite a spate of untoward cases reported throughout the country, the ‘Jai Shri Ram’ controversy just refuses to die down. Two days after several artistes wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing regret that ‘Jai Shri Ram’ has become a war cry, Asha Boshle’s latest tweet regarding one of her popular songs has left Twitterati divided.

Taking to Twitter, the veteran singer asked, “Dum Maro Dum…Bolo Subh Shyam Hare Krishna Hare Ram..can I perform this evergreen song or not?” The iconic song, composed by RD Burman, from Dev Anand and Jinnat Aman’s superhit film Hare Ram, Hare Krishna was sung by Bhosle.

The tweet quickly garnered a lot of attention online. While some interpreted Bhosle’s tweet as supporting the artists, including Aparna Sen, Adoor Gopalakrishnan, who wrote to the Prime Minister expressing concern over “lynching of Muslims, Dalits and other minorities”, others thought it was a dig at the group of 61 personalities who dubbed the letter as ‘selective outrage’.

Some netizens were miffed by the comment and said her tweet was “insensitive” at a time when people were being lynched while others said the problem was not with the song or its lyrics but there should be no politics played with religion. The tweet has already garnered over 45,000 likes.

Here’s how people reacted to her tweet.

