‘Such good company but still, no one to talk to’: This Asha Bhosle tweet is a reality check

For many, life without a cell phone has become a almost impossible to imagine. The fear of missing out (FOMO) is so real that a recent photo shared by playback singer Asha Bhosle is just the reality check many of us need. Taking to Twitter, the 85-year-old singer wrote, “Bagdogra to Kolkata… Such good company but still, no one to talk to. Thank you Alexander Graham Bell.” The post was shared along with a photograph of the singer, sitting in what seems like a waiting room, with others including singers Sudesh Bhosle and Siddhant Bhosle.

Bhosle’s tweet was in reference to the people, who were clearly more invested in their phones than talking to anyone around them. The singer was the only one who did not have any electronic device in her hand.

Bagdogra to Kolkata… Such good company but still, no one to talk to. Thank you Alexander Graham Bell pic.twitter.com/PCH92kO1Fs — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) January 13, 2019

While many were able to relate with Bhosle’s tweet and shared that they too have been in a similar situation, others commented that they would never “dare to look” at their phones in the legendary singer’s vicinity.

This is such a bitter truth of today Asha ji and really very sad.

Very truly said …so many people around yet no one to talk to…!!!!

I would go crazyyy and completely nuts if I even get a glimpse of you in my life 🙏💝💝🌹 — Ratna EF❤ (@StLouisgirl123) January 13, 2019

This is everyday scene in any house party or when we all relatives are together! Even parents,who used to detest mobile phones a few years back are now engaged more in it! — Poulomi Mondal (@withlovePolo) January 13, 2019

Unfortunate lot who have lost the opportunity to talk with a legend — Rahul Maslekar (@marahul) January 14, 2019

Well said, people need to learn and avoid phones when with others🤔🧐. — Preeti Rana (@Preeti_Rana) January 14, 2019

Hello Ma’am,

I wish, I was sitting next to you. I would love to listen to you endlessly 😊 भोगी च्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा 🙏 — SAMRITA™💐 (@4SMSamrita) January 14, 2019

Very true #Didi , its the same sad story everywhere in this civilized world. 😔 pic.twitter.com/WUnAmefHsN — αяנυη ναηנαяι 🇮🇳 (@arjunvanjari) January 14, 2019

How unfortunate these people are… who gave so much priority to their mobile phones inspite of being in conversation with Asha tai..So Sad to see it — Biswajit Mallik (@ca_biswajitm) January 14, 2019

This is what gatherings of families friends look like in current times. Such a great loss, missing the human aspect of communication. — Deepali (@dsjfam_deepali) January 14, 2019