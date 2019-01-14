Toggle Menu
‘Such good company but still, no one to talk to’: This Asha Bhosle tweet is a reality checkhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/asha-bhosle-viral-tweet-technology-5537259/

‘Such good company but still, no one to talk to’: This Asha Bhosle tweet is a reality check

Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle recently shared a picture that many found relatable. Referring to a group of people she was travelling with, she wrote, "Such good company but still, no one to talk to."

asha Bhosle, asha Bhosle tweet, asha Bhosle posts pictures, asha Bhosle songs, asha Bhosle popular songs
Asha Bhosle’s tweet was in reference to the people, who were clearly more invested in their phones than talking to anyone around them.

For many, life without a cell phone has become a almost impossible to imagine. The fear of missing out (FOMO) is so real that a recent photo shared by playback singer Asha Bhosle is just the reality check many of us need. Taking to Twitter, the 85-year-old singer wrote, “Bagdogra to Kolkata… Such good company but still, no one to talk to. Thank you Alexander Graham Bell.” The post was shared along with a photograph of the singer, sitting in what seems like a waiting room, with others including singers Sudesh Bhosle and Siddhant Bhosle.

Bhosle’s tweet was in reference to the people, who were clearly more invested in their phones than talking to anyone around them. The singer was the only one who did not have any electronic device in her hand.

While many were able to relate with Bhosle’s tweet and shared that they too have been in a similar situation, others commented that they would never “dare to look” at their phones in the legendary singer’s vicinity.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 This bridal shop is getting bouquets for displaying a mannequin on wheelchair
2 Watch: Bus driver goes beyond call of duty to save a toddler
3 Have you seen this hippo? Giant Hippopotamus statue goes missing in Kent