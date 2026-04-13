‘Your voice lives forever’: Sudarsan Pattnaik pays tribute to Asha Bhosle with a breathtaking veena

Asha Bhosle breathed her last at Breach Candy Hospital, where she was admitted on Saturday, April 11 (Image source: @sudarsansand/X)

Popular sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik paid tribute to legendary singer Asha Bhosle with a stunning 20-foot-long sculpture of a veena on Puri beach in Odisha. The artwork also included a sand sculpture of the singer, who helped bring the indie pop music revolution to India.

Asha Bhosle, one of the most versatile and iconic voices in Indian music, passed away Sunday following a chest infection and extreme exhaustion. She breathed her last at Breach Candy Hospital, where she was admitted on Saturday.

The now-viral video shows the artwork set against a beautiful seaside backdrop, featuring a music cassette. “Tribute to Asha Tai. Your voice will live in our hearts forever,” read the text.