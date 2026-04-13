‘Your voice lives forever’: Sudarsan Pattnaik pays tribute to Asha Bhosle with a breathtaking veena

Popular sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik paid tribute to legendary singer Asha Bhosle with a stunning 20-foot-long sculpture of a veena on Puri beach in Odisha. The artwork also included a sand sculpture of the singer, who helped bring the indie pop music revolution to India.
Asha Bhosle, one of the most versatile and iconic voices in Indian music, passed away Sunday following a chest infection and extreme exhaustion. She breathed her last at Breach Candy Hospital, where she was admitted on Saturday.
The now-viral video shows the artwork set against a beautiful seaside backdrop, featuring a music cassette. “Tribute to Asha Tai. Your voice will live in our hearts forever,” read the text.
Several fans can also be seen around the sculpture, remembering the late singer.
“Your voice will live in our hearts forever. #AshaTai. A heartfelt tribute to Asha Bhosle Ji, a true legend. Om Shanti,” Pattnaik wrote on X while sharing the video.
Watch here:
Your voice will live in our hearts forever. #AshaTai
A heartfelt tribute to Asha Bhosle Ji, a true legend.
Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/g0pwrkxPbV
— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) April 12, 2026
According to a report by Odisha TV, students from Pattnaik’s sand art institute also helped create the sculpture. “We have grown up listening to Asha Ji’s songs. Her voice will live in our hearts forever,” Pattnaik told Odisha TV.
The video has won plaudits across social media platforms.
“What a wonderful tribute to a legendary singer. Through your stunning sand sculpture, the time and meticulous detail clearly show the profound respect and gratitude one artist holds for another. Hero’s voice is magic, and your hands have that same magic,” a user wrote.
“Thank you for such a beautiful tribute for a divine soul,” another user commented.
A recipient of the Padma awards, Pattnaik has represented India at over 65 international sand sculpture festivals and competitions. He creates sand art ranging from tributes to raising awareness about global issues.