Zomato fires delivery man for tampering food packs, stirs up debate on social media

Food-delivery platform Zomato’s decision to sack the delivery guy who was caught on camera eating from parcelled food boxes has set off a huge debate on social media. As the video of the incident went viral, the company’s decision to fire the employee did not make everyone happy and many sympathised with the man.

Zomato took cognizance of the matter and after an investigation confirmed that the concerned person in the video belonged to its service fleet and that the incident took place in Madurai. However, as it let its customers know that the man was removed from its service fleet, many wondered why the man ate in the first place. While some argued about its long working hours and not enough time to have a proper meal, others questioned if it could afford two square meals a day.

Sample these:

A suggestion : free meals to the delivery boys before they start work. https://t.co/bM4leuHTMa — Anand Lunia (@anandlunia) December 12, 2018

How much does a #Zomato delivery boy in Madurai get? Rs 12-13000 a month, if this is correct. At 12-13k, with a family to support, perhaps incl aged parents, you could be overworked and hungry. Let’s show a little compassion pls. #dontsackthedeliveryboyzomato pic.twitter.com/rUv4im9eTh — shubho sengupta (@shubhos) December 11, 2018

Problem is not with Rider (Delivery boy), Problem is the way Zomato treats it’s employees. They don’t treat them like a human, they don’t give enough space and time to have food. Organization’s culture needs to be improved. — Ambarish Dwivedi (@dwivediambarish) December 12, 2018

Why it is such a big deal when a hungry human is turning into a rebellion to eat the food? Instead, @Zomato @swiggy_in @foodpandaIndia needs to feed their delivery guys properly — Nth PointOfView (@Nth_PointOfView) December 12, 2018

Zomato this is what happens when you don’t even give proper breaks to your fleet team… You cannot blame a person whose Hungry cos your just worried about delivery and delivery…. Money minded Zombies — Kapil Shah (@newlifenewayss) December 12, 2018

First feed your employees properly and then expect them to be delivered with utmost care! — bunny (@itsbunnyvenu) December 12, 2018

Please don’t fire that employee. Be a little considerate and shift to some other department of yours 🙏 — Onyx (@scandoctr) December 11, 2018

Yes, he did a wrong thing. @ZomatoIN @zomatocare fired this guy but aren’t you guys feels ashamed that a person engaged in food delivery was that much hungry that he couldn’t resist of eating his order meant for delivery. Zomato has ruined his life… — मनीष कुलश्रेष्ठ (@manishkul05) December 12, 2018

If people have to steal food, there is some problem with our society. I feel sorry for him. — Nfuel (@nfuel900) December 11, 2018

For some reason my heart breaks every time I see the video and this man. I hope n pray he gets a job somewhere n leave this stigma behind him. — Aysha Suzana (@AyshaSuzana) December 11, 2018

To be honest, playing with ones trust is utterly bad. I hope he will take a lesson from this and emerge as a good person. I think @Zomato @zomatocare @ZomatoIN should take this person back. A person learning from mistakes is a good asset. — India_Dreamer (@mohammadanwar) December 11, 2018

But there were others who thought that the company’s take on the issue was correct and the man was punished as he did something that is unacceptable.

#zomato sacks the delivery boy!! Ppl on twitter feeling bad about this, but why? He did something wrong. He may be hungry or may not be. Maybe he was trying to taste good food from that hotel? Also, Ppl must have worked really hard to earn that money to which they can order food. — Ankit Harsh (@imankitharsh) December 12, 2018

@ZomatoIN why is there a sympathy for a delivery boy,Zomato Delivery Guys can reject orders due to location being far, they can keep their phones signed out so that they do not receive the orders, So there is no excuse of no time for eating food or being hungry!! — Aishwarya Khadpekar (@AishwaryaKhadp2) December 12, 2018

So a delivery boy gets fired for being caught on camera eating some of the food he was meant to deliver and a bunch of folks jump to his defense sighting he must have been hungry. Unless you are willing to eat the food he ate and delivered, please keep your sympathy to yourself. https://t.co/ulBZIlSxQ0 — Puneet Khanduri (@pzdk) December 11, 2018

Thats no excuse. Mumbai Dabba walas have been delivering for decades without a single case of breach of trust. Yes salaries of delivery guys shud increase with bettwr working hours that allow them not to go hungry — Rita Tornad (@Ritatornad) December 11, 2018

Why do you feel bad. Does “work” mean nothing to you. That guy spat on his work ethic moment he did that.. RESPECT what you live for — Shubham Mehetre (@ShubMehetre07) December 11, 2018

Dont feel sad….These guys earn pretty well and also get tipped on deliveries which is enough for 3 good meals a day. — Ajay Kapps 🇮🇳 (@ajkapps) December 11, 2018

Either someone very hungry or a habitually dishonest https://t.co/Ynh2mfPJkM — ⚡ (@ThePerfectMess_) December 11, 2018

The Delivery boys from Swiggy & Zomato make a decent earning as demand for delivery boys is high and these companies pay well to hire them. Min 18-20k per month (I know this because i’ve worked with several food delivery companies) https://t.co/hV3eMnuB5F — 3D Arnab (@3DArnab) December 12, 2018

Poor man!! They are getting 15-20K/month. No sympathy with the man..he failed in discharging his duties. It’s a rampant practice across all platforms. These delivery guys get orders cancelled to eat the food. Anyways he must have joined some other platform by now. — 🇮🇳Pawan Bihani🇮🇳 (@pawan_bihani) December 11, 2018

What’s your take on this?