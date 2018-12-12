Toggle Menu
Zomato fires delivery man for tampering food packs, stirs up debate on social media

Zomato fires delivery man for tampering food packs, stirs up debate on social media

While some argued about their long working hours and not enough time to have a proper meal, others questioned if they could afford two square meals a day.

Many thought that Zomato’s response did not address the root of the problem.

Food-delivery platform Zomato’s decision to sack the delivery guy who was caught on camera eating from parcelled food boxes has set off a huge debate on social media. As the video of the incident went viral, the company’s decision to fire the employee did not make everyone happy and many sympathised with the man.

Zomato took cognizance of the matter and after an investigation confirmed that the concerned person in the video belonged to its service fleet and that the incident took place in Madurai. However, as it let its customers know that the man was removed from its service fleet, many wondered why the man ate in the first place. While some argued about its long working hours and not enough time to have a proper meal, others questioned if it could afford two square meals a day.

Sample these:

But there were others who thought that the company’s take on the issue was correct and the man was punished as he did something that is unacceptable.

What’s your take on this?

