Saturday, June 26, 2021
As #TwitterCrush trends, check out some funny memes

Trending hashtag asks social media users to let that special someone know their feelings. Some play ball, others post memes.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 26, 2021 7:40:14 pm
twitter crush, twitter crush memes, twitter trending hashtags, twitter love challenges, twitter crush funny tweets, viral news, indian expressAs the hashtag dominated trends, it sparked hilarious meme-fest online.

Have a crush? Say it on Twitter, or drop a hint.

Days after ‘What More Hints Do You Want?’ became a rage on the microblogging site, another hashtag, #TwitterCrush, began trending on Saturday, asking users to let that special one know their feelings.

Many on the platform started talking about their crushes, sharing photos and expressing their feelings. There were mushy posts, sentimental musings and more. Some wrote how they were “waiting” to be tagged by the special someone.

But not everyone was willing to play ball. To avoid revealing their crushes, they turned to humour by sharing hilarious memes. And if someone was mentioned, they in turn shared more memes to laugh over the trend.

Check out some of the most popular memes here:

