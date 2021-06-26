As #TwitterCrush trends, check out some funny memes

June 26, 2021 7:40:14 pm
Have a crush? Say it on Twitter, or drop a hint.
Days after ‘What More Hints Do You Want?’ became a rage on the microblogging site, another hashtag, #TwitterCrush, began trending on Saturday, asking users to let that special one know their feelings.
Many on the platform started talking about their crushes, sharing photos and expressing their feelings. There were mushy posts, sentimental musings and more. Some wrote how they were “waiting” to be tagged by the special someone.
But not everyone was willing to play ball. To avoid revealing their crushes, they turned to humour by sharing hilarious memes. And if someone was mentioned, they in turn shared more memes to laugh over the trend.
Check out some of the most popular memes here:
Me when someone calls me their “Twitter crush” pic.twitter.com/AyizydQCSG
— Aryan Singh (@aryanistipsy) June 26, 2021
When Single ppl see “Twitter Crush” is Trending pic.twitter.com/8INJigfUTN
— 🦋🦋🦋 ANGRY BOT MUTED PPL WITH EGO 🇮🇳 🇮🇳 (@United4_SSR) June 26, 2021
When everyone busy for Twitter Crush #TwitterCrush
Me : 🧐🧐🤔🤔.. pic.twitter.com/Rx6nZtdpNT
— Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@kingashu_786) June 26, 2021
“Twitter Crush” trending on Twitter
Single me right now- #TwitterCrush pic.twitter.com/l7nPTWtcap
— Faruk Biswas (@FarukBiswas59) June 26, 2021
People waiting for someone to tag them under #TwitterCrush be like : pic.twitter.com/F8OUZzoMpM
— Kamya⚘ (@Kamya_19) June 26, 2021
People who are asking me tag your “Twitter crush”.
Literally me right now pic.twitter.com/tCG7xnvSxH
— Debanshi Biswas (@BiswasDebanshi) June 26, 2021
Me after seeing your #TwitterCrush is trending on Twitter.
Le me : pic.twitter.com/2LKDnaAcRT
— Ankit 🇮🇳 (@AnkitKr74) June 26, 2021
When someone asks me my Twitter Crush..
Meanwhile me asking for time so that I can think some random name : #TwitterCrush pic.twitter.com/kDc6toMrKW
— Mitali Yadav (@Mitaliciouss) June 26, 2021
Those people who’s Crush don’t reply them for so long :#twittercrush pic.twitter.com/hbwZ2JOoM4
— Dhruv (@wAziR_Ss) June 26, 2021
When everyone busy for Twitter Crush #TwitterCrush
Me : 🧐🧐🤔🤔.. pic.twitter.com/Rbt3BiUpt8
— SUNIL KUMAR PADHY (@Sunilkandhamal) June 26, 2021
I’m no one’s Twitter crush bolne se kya crush ban jayenge?
Ans- pic.twitter.com/OOI2u61hGp
— Naman Sachdev (@nnamansachdev) June 26, 2021
Girls be posting I’m no one’s Twitter Crush.
Meanwhile boys:- #TwitterCrush pic.twitter.com/FcS2nI6yiR
— Aditi Pandey (@KbhiKbhiAditi) June 26, 2021
Me to this bird app after I see Twitter Crush is trending. pic.twitter.com/sPSUSehTRZ
— Aniket (@thats_aniket) June 26, 2021
