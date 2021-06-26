As #TwitterCrush trends, check out some funny memes

As the hashtag dominated trends, it sparked hilarious meme-fest online.

Have a crush? Say it on Twitter, or drop a hint.

Days after ‘What More Hints Do You Want?’ became a rage on the microblogging site, another hashtag, #TwitterCrush, began trending on Saturday, asking users to let that special one know their feelings.

Many on the platform started talking about their crushes, sharing photos and expressing their feelings. There were mushy posts, sentimental musings and more. Some wrote how they were “waiting” to be tagged by the special someone.

But not everyone was willing to play ball. To avoid revealing their crushes, they turned to humour by sharing hilarious memes. And if someone was mentioned, they in turn shared more memes to laugh over the trend.

Check out some of the most popular memes here:

Me when someone calls me their “Twitter crush” pic.twitter.com/AyizydQCSG — Aryan Singh (@aryanistipsy) June 26, 2021

When Single ppl see “Twitter Crush” is Trending pic.twitter.com/8INJigfUTN — 🦋🦋🦋 ANGRY BOT MUTED PPL WITH EGO 🇮🇳 🇮🇳 (@United4_SSR) June 26, 2021

When everyone busy for Twitter Crush #TwitterCrush

Me : 🧐🧐🤔🤔.. pic.twitter.com/Rx6nZtdpNT — Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@kingashu_786) June 26, 2021

“Twitter Crush” trending on Twitter

Single me right now- #TwitterCrush pic.twitter.com/l7nPTWtcap — Faruk Biswas (@FarukBiswas59) June 26, 2021

People waiting for someone to tag them under #TwitterCrush be like : pic.twitter.com/F8OUZzoMpM — Kamya⚘ (@Kamya_19) June 26, 2021

#twittercrush People who are asking me tag your “Twitter crush”. Literally me right now pic.twitter.com/tCG7xnvSxH — Debanshi Biswas (@BiswasDebanshi) June 26, 2021

Me after seeing your #TwitterCrush is trending on Twitter.

Le me : pic.twitter.com/2LKDnaAcRT — Ankit 🇮🇳 (@AnkitKr74) June 26, 2021

When someone asks me my Twitter Crush..

Meanwhile me asking for time so that I can think some random name : #TwitterCrush pic.twitter.com/kDc6toMrKW — Mitali Yadav (@Mitaliciouss) June 26, 2021

Those people who’s Crush don’t reply them for so long :#twittercrush pic.twitter.com/hbwZ2JOoM4 — Dhruv (@wAziR_Ss) June 26, 2021

I’m no one’s Twitter crush bolne se kya crush ban jayenge? Ans- pic.twitter.com/OOI2u61hGp — Naman Sachdev (@nnamansachdev) June 26, 2021

Girls be posting I’m no one’s Twitter Crush.

Meanwhile boys:- #TwitterCrush pic.twitter.com/FcS2nI6yiR — Aditi Pandey (@KbhiKbhiAditi) June 26, 2021