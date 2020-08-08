Tremors felt in Odisha, #earthquake memes take over Twitter

As a small earthquake of 3.8 magnitude jolted people in Odisha, memes and jokes trended on Twitter. As a small earthquake of 3.8 magnitude jolted people in Odisha, memes and jokes trended on Twitter.

The weekend got off to a shaky start for Odisha residents as a 3.8 magnitude quake was felt in some parts of the coastal state.

An earthquake of 3.8 magnitude struck in Gajapati district around 7.10 am of Saturday, an official at the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar said. Its epicenter was about 73km West South-West (WSW) of Berhampur in the state. “It’s centre was located near to #Paribheta and #Tandiguda locations of Ganjam district, which is near to R Udaygiri area,” the met office said on its official twitter post.

It’s centre was located near to #paribheta and #Tandiguda locations of #Gajapati distrcit, which is near to R. Udaygiri area. — Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar (@mcbbsr) August 8, 2020

Under its impact, tremors were felt in Patrapur of Ganjam district and Mohana area in Gajapati district. “Mild tremor was also felt in R Udaygiri block of Gajapati district. No damage reported from anywhere in the district,” a senior official told PTI.

As the state is already witnessing heavy rainfalls and thunderstorm, recovering from cyclone Amphan earlier this year, people of Odisha shared memes and jokes on Twitter to highlight how the state has been facing the wrath of nature. Many others joined in on the conversation, particularly those from NCR region, which have witnessed a series of quakes in recent weeks.

3.8 magnitude Earthquake hits northern part of odisha

Le Odisha people after survived from flood, cyclone, draught,corona

#earthquake pic.twitter.com/8knlWdRc4M — Dev (@TrulyDev) August 8, 2020

#earthquake comes in odisha state..

Le delhi people to earthquake : pic.twitter.com/Nk4Cyaildl — Ritika (@Ritikasingh77) August 8, 2020

#earthquake trending for the nth time in 2020..

Me to 2020- pic.twitter.com/9Zr3wKpBrR — V I V E K (@Imvivek04) August 8, 2020

#earthquake happened in Ganjam in Odisha….

Corona, flood, mudslides, aeroplane crash, earthquake Now a days people be like: pic.twitter.com/kO3p1EBSMM — Sanghamitra_sahu (@Sangham88693351) August 8, 2020

After facing COVID-19, Plane crash, Rainfall. Odisha felt #earthquake tremors. Le people to god- pic.twitter.com/232sFA2fWx — Sankalp | spitting faxx (@sankalpx) August 8, 2020

