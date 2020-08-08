scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 08, 2020
Top News

Tremors felt in Odisha, #earthquake memes take over Twitter

An earthquake of 3.8 magnitude struck Odisha's Berhampur area in early morning on Saturday. There was no immediate report of damage to property or loss of life, however, social media conversation was dominated by it.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 8, 2020 1:06:22 pm
earthquake, earthquake today, odisha earthquake, indian earthquake 2020, earthquake memes, viral news, indian express As a small earthquake of 3.8 magnitude jolted people in Odisha, memes and jokes trended on Twitter.

The weekend got off to a shaky start for Odisha residents as a 3.8 magnitude quake was felt in some parts of the coastal state.

An earthquake of 3.8 magnitude struck in Gajapati district around 7.10 am of Saturday, an official at the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar said. Its epicenter was about 73km West South-West (WSW) of Berhampur in the state. “It’s centre was located near to #Paribheta and #Tandiguda locations of Ganjam district, which is near to R Udaygiri area,” the met office said on its official twitter post.

Under its impact, tremors were felt in Patrapur of Ganjam district and Mohana area in Gajapati district. “Mild tremor was also felt in R Udaygiri block of Gajapati district. No damage reported from anywhere in the district,” a senior official told PTI.

As the state is already witnessing heavy rainfalls and thunderstorm, recovering from cyclone Amphan earlier this year, people of Odisha shared memes and jokes on Twitter to highlight how the state has been facing the wrath of nature.  Many others joined in on the conversation, particularly those from NCR region, which have witnessed a series of quakes in recent weeks.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 08: Latest News

Advertisement