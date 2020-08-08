Tremors felt in Odisha, #earthquake memes take over Twitter

The weekend got off to a shaky start for Odisha residents as a 3.8 magnitude quake was felt in some parts of the coastal state.
An earthquake of 3.8 magnitude struck in Gajapati district around 7.10 am of Saturday, an official at the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar said. Its epicenter was about 73km West South-West (WSW) of Berhampur in the state. “It’s centre was located near to #Paribheta and #Tandiguda locations of Ganjam district, which is near to R Udaygiri area,” the met office said on its official twitter post.
It’s centre was located near to #paribheta and #Tandiguda locations of #Gajapati distrcit, which is near to R. Udaygiri area.
— Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar (@mcbbsr) August 8, 2020
Under its impact, tremors were felt in Patrapur of Ganjam district and Mohana area in Gajapati district. “Mild tremor was also felt in R Udaygiri block of Gajapati district. No damage reported from anywhere in the district,” a senior official told PTI.
As the state is already witnessing heavy rainfalls and thunderstorm, recovering from cyclone Amphan earlier this year, people of Odisha shared memes and jokes on Twitter to highlight how the state has been facing the wrath of nature. Many others joined in on the conversation, particularly those from NCR region, which have witnessed a series of quakes in recent weeks.
Odias who experience draught,cyclone and floods to #earthquake pic.twitter.com/PcqubePKhx
— S (@shadab___) August 8, 2020
Odisha people already suffering from #cyclone and #floods from past few months…
Le #earthquake today pic.twitter.com/y880s5M9tg
— Pratik Borade (@pratikborade14) August 8, 2020
* #earthquake in Odisha *
People: pic.twitter.com/lqQbu6oubx
— SAI (@saidarshan) August 8, 2020
3.8 magnitude Earthquake hits northern part of odisha
Le Odisha people after survived from flood, cyclone, draught,corona
#earthquake pic.twitter.com/8knlWdRc4M
— Dev (@TrulyDev) August 8, 2020
#earthquake
Baad, cyclone, Corona+Earthquake
Odisha people be like: pic.twitter.com/kRgqAX7jXA
— X-Ayaan-X (@Binodkachacha) August 8, 2020
COVID19- Stay home stay safe~~
Meanwhile earthquake in Odisha~~ pic.twitter.com/DEdEF0Gx05
— Ankita Mate (@AnkkitaMate) August 8, 2020
#earthquake in Odisha 🤦♂️#2020worstyear can you give a little time to breath?😡
Meanwhile, Humans👇 pic.twitter.com/RW5DpaMPWD
— Movie Mind (@wechannel6) August 8, 2020
#earthquake
Nobody
Le* Earthquake to people:- pic.twitter.com/qO7UzTG5sT
— Salman (@Salman70930437) August 8, 2020
#earthquake
Delhiites to Odiyas: pic.twitter.com/630oOj03TU
— Shivangi (@memekayanat) August 8, 2020
#earthquake comes in odisha state..
Le delhi people to earthquake : pic.twitter.com/Nk4Cyaildl
— Ritika (@Ritikasingh77) August 8, 2020
#earthquake
Me counting all the disaster happening in #2020 pic.twitter.com/jC1mS75bY1
— neha💕🎭 (@NehaWalunj) August 8, 2020
#earthquake trending for the nth time in 2020..
Me to 2020- pic.twitter.com/9Zr3wKpBrR
— V I V E K (@Imvivek04) August 8, 2020
#earthquake happened in Ganjam in Odisha….
Corona, flood, mudslides, aeroplane crash, earthquake
Now a days people be like: pic.twitter.com/kO3p1EBSMM
— Sanghamitra_sahu (@Sangham88693351) August 8, 2020
Earthquake to 2020🗯#earthquake pic.twitter.com/cUawDDHiXW
— Sneha Kajaria (@KajariaSneha) August 8, 2020
After facing COVID-19, Plane crash, Rainfall. Odisha felt #earthquake tremors.
Le people to god- pic.twitter.com/232sFA2fWx
— Sankalp | spitting faxx (@sankalpx) August 8, 2020
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.