Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

As the capital city reels under thick smog, #DelhiPollution trends on Twitter

On Thursday morning, Delhi’s Air Quality Index was in the ‘severe’ category with a 24-hour average AQI of 426.

Delhi air pollution, Delhi pollution tweets, Delhi AQI, Delhi air quality index, AQI in Delhi, severe air quality index Delhi NCR, indian expressOn Wednesday, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai appealed to Delhi residents to work from home or use shared transport in an attempt to reduce vehicular pollution.

After a few pleasant days in early October, the notorious Delhi pollution that spikes at the onset of winter is back. On Thursday morning, Delhi’s air quality deteriorated once again to hit the ‘severe’ category with a 24-hour average AQI of 426 at 9 am.

As people struggled under low visibility and discomfort caused by the haze, many took to Twitter the raise their concerns.

ALSO READ |Memes about #Smog and #DelhiChokes trend as air quality in Delhi and NCR remains poor

Talking about how the polluted air is causing health problems, a Twitter user wrote, “Almost every household in Delhi has someone UNWELL due to this SEVERE and HAZARDOUS pollution, and our politicians don’t even think that’s the issue.”

People also said the rising pollution in the national capital is prompting them to consider relocation. A Twitter user wrote, “For last two yrs – I’ve given up on many opportunities so I don’t have to be in Delhi all the time. Most don’t have the privilege/freedom/bent of mind to make such choices. But I do see some who’ve had to reconsider their lives & aspirations due to health impacts of NCR pollution”.

On Wednesday, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai appealed to Delhi residents to work from home or use shared transport in an attempt to reduce vehicular pollution.

According to an analysis by the Centre for Science and Environment, “vehicles caused half or around 51% of the national capital’s own contribution to PM2.5 levels from October 21 to 26”.

First published on: 03-11-2022 at 11:08:39 am
