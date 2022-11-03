As the capital city reels under thick smog, #DelhiPollution trends on Twitter

After a few pleasant days in early October, the notorious Delhi pollution that spikes at the onset of winter is back. On Thursday morning, Delhi’s air quality deteriorated once again to hit the ‘severe’ category with a 24-hour average AQI of 426 at 9 am.

As people struggled under low visibility and discomfort caused by the haze, many took to Twitter the raise their concerns.

Talking about how the polluted air is causing health problems, a Twitter user wrote, “Almost every household in Delhi has someone UNWELL due to this SEVERE and HAZARDOUS pollution, and our politicians don’t even think that’s the issue.”

466 inside the car with the Hepa on for 30 minutes. Everyone has given up. The absolute apathy of the government year after year is unsurprising.

But also year after year I think I should move and I can’t. #DelhiPollution pic.twitter.com/et0YPp8xer — 𝚊𝚙𝚊𝚛𝚗𝚊 (@Aparna) November 3, 2022

Delhi is in a health emergency #delhipollution pic.twitter.com/xoYNpeUTRW — Pratap Singh Mehta (@jaimoolnarayan) November 3, 2022

When you are not able to see your office building even from some 100 meters #DELHIPOLLUTION pic.twitter.com/8RYzzy1sy6 — Syed Nazakat (@SyedNazakat) November 3, 2022

November 3, 2019. Pollution was intolerable I had to get myself a mask. This day, I decided to leave Delhi for good. Moved to Kerala on May 31, 2020. I miss Delhi NCR so much, but I remind myself of this photo, this day. Three years to this day. Pollution is still so high. pic.twitter.com/p3kfFVx3N6 — Vivek (@ivivek_nambiar) November 3, 2022

Good luck breathing!@DelhiGovDigital – induce artificial rains or clean air by some methods.. no issue is bigger than the city of 30mil breathing dangerous, toxic air. #DELHIPOLLUTION pic.twitter.com/WwbJjvCGjP — Saloni Jain (@salonyinparis) November 3, 2022

Toxic … Air Pollution levels in Delhi / NCR area … pic.twitter.com/wVK0IAIPiY — Supriya Bhardwaj (@Supriya23bh) November 3, 2022

I may die in this shitty air, but hell – I will go out with an endorphin high. #DelhiPollution pic.twitter.com/gLgJ9KqZw2 — 𝚊𝚙𝚊𝚛𝚗𝚊 (@Aparna) November 2, 2022

For last two yrs – I’ve given up on many opportunities so I don’t have to be in Delhi all the time.

Most don’t have the privilege/freedom/bent of mind to make such choices

But I do see some who’ve had to reconsider their lives & aspirations due to health impacts of NCR pollution — Dr. Sonali Vaid (@SonaliVaid) November 3, 2022

Dad gets chronic upper respiratory systems – sneezing, coughing, nasal discharge etc. if he spends a winter in NCR. These symptoms get exhausting for an older person.

The irony is that they still need to spend time in this city that makes then sick – to get medical care! — Dr. Sonali Vaid (@SonaliVaid) November 3, 2022

People also said the rising pollution in the national capital is prompting them to consider relocation. A Twitter user wrote, “For last two yrs – I’ve given up on many opportunities so I don’t have to be in Delhi all the time. Most don’t have the privilege/freedom/bent of mind to make such choices. But I do see some who’ve had to reconsider their lives & aspirations due to health impacts of NCR pollution”.

On Wednesday, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai appealed to Delhi residents to work from home or use shared transport in an attempt to reduce vehicular pollution.

According to an analysis by the Centre for Science and Environment, “vehicles caused half or around 51% of the national capital’s own contribution to PM2.5 levels from October 21 to 26”.