As Sensex jumps over 2,000 points, it’s raining memes online

Stock Market brokers and investors are celebrating an ‘early Diwali’ online, after Sensex jumped over 2,000 points on Friday. After the Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman announced cuts in tax rates for domestic companies to 22% and for new domestic manufacturing companies to 15% and other tax relief measures, Sensex started to shot up quickly, bringing great joy to many and people started celebrating online.

Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex which opened to a rebound of 100 points, zoomed following Sitharaman’s announcements whereas, Nifty rallied 562 points to 11,267.70. The 30-share index was trading at 119 points, or 0.33 per cent, higher at 36,212.74 at 0930 hours, while the broader Nifty rose 23.90 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 10,728.70, PTI had reported.

As hashtag #Sensex started dominating Twitter trends, here’s how people cheering the steep rise in Sensex:

Investors transformation from 19th SEP to 20th SEP#Sensex pic.twitter.com/JfsSAaG8Vx — Chozhalanattan (@Chozhalanattan) September 20, 2019

*Nirmala Sitharaman announces corporate tax relief* Share Market Investors: pic.twitter.com/TD2CUzMsNx — Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 20, 2019

when you are anti bjp but you earned lakh of rs in stock market today. #Sensex pic.twitter.com/0PMU6EK3LV — Sunil – the cricketer (@1sInto2s) September 20, 2019

Big Relief and a huge step to stimulate the economy.#Sensex #GSTCouncil #FinanceMinistry Investors right now pic.twitter.com/hcPDTeTBJS — Alam Shaikh ® ™⚪ (@skalamz) September 20, 2019

Share market traders & business houses right now 😂

#Sensex pic.twitter.com/szyim4s1Md — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) September 20, 2019

Domestic investor wealth soared by Rs 2.11 lakh crore in morning trade. Led by the spike in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies climbed Rs 2,11,086.42 crore to Rs 1,40,79,839.48 crore.