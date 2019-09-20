As Sensex jumps over 2,000 points, it’s raining memes online

Toggle Menu
As hashtag #Sensex started dominating Twitter trends, people online were seen cheering the steep rise in Sensex, highest in a single day in a decade, with many lauding the measures taken by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Many dubbed it as an early Diwali online, cheering and lauding the Finance Minister’s move.

Stock Market brokers and investors are celebrating an ‘early Diwali’ online, after Sensex jumped over 2,000 points on Friday. After the Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman announced cuts in tax rates for domestic companies to 22% and for new domestic manufacturing companies to 15% and other tax relief measures, Sensex started to shot up quickly, bringing great joy to many and people started celebrating online.

Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex which opened to a rebound of 100 points, zoomed following Sitharaman’s announcements whereas, Nifty rallied 562 points to 11,267.70. The 30-share index was trading at 119 points, or 0.33 per cent, higher at 36,212.74 at 0930 hours, while the broader Nifty rose 23.90 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 10,728.70, PTI had reported.

Domestic investor wealth soared by Rs 2.11 lakh crore in morning trade. Led by the spike in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies climbed Rs 2,11,086.42 crore to Rs 1,40,79,839.48 crore.

