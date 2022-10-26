scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022

As Rishi Sunak becomes Britain’s PM, Anand Mahindra recalls Churchill’s dismissive quote about leadership of Indians

Rishi Sunak is the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of Britain.

Anand Mahindra, Rishi Sunak, Winston Churchill, Churchill on Indian leadership skills, Rishi Sunak become first Indian origin uk PM, Indian expressAt the age of 42, he is also the youngest PM in the history of the UK in more than 200 years.

Rishi Sunak has made history as he became the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. At the age of 42, he is also the youngest PM in the history of the UK in more than 200 years.

Interestingly, Sunak secured the top position in the British government after he lost the race for the post of prime minister to Liz Truss just six weeks ago.

Many Indians around the world see his election as a major win for the representation of brown people at a global level, especially considering the colonial history of the British empire. In this context, a quote attributed to Winston Churchill, who was the UK’s prime minister from 1940 to 1945, in which he dismissed the leadership skills of Indians, is doing rounds on social media.

On Monday, Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, tweeted, “In 1947 on the cusp of Indian Independence, Winston Churchill supposedly said “…all Indian leaders will be of low calibre & men of straw.” Today, during the 75th year of our Independence, we’re poised to see a man of Indian origin anointed as PM of the UK. Life is beautiful…”.

Commenting on this, many people pointed out how Sunak’s appointment as the UK Prime Minister proves Churchill wrong. While some cautioned that it is too late to pass one’s judgement on Churchill’s quote. Echoing this view a Twitter user said, “Winston Churchill may still be right about the low calibre and men of straw … He never said that they wouldn’t occupy places of power. We are bemoaning them here and now it’s the turn of UK!”

Some netizens also criticised the enthusiasm shown by the Indian citizens and diaspora at Sunak’s election, considering that he is only Indian by heritage and was born and brought up in the UK.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-10-2022 at 09:28:32 am
