As Rishi Sunak becomes Britain’s PM, Anand Mahindra recalls Churchill’s dismissive quote about leadership of Indians

Rishi Sunak has made history as he became the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. At the age of 42, he is also the youngest PM in the history of the UK in more than 200 years.

Interestingly, Sunak secured the top position in the British government after he lost the race for the post of prime minister to Liz Truss just six weeks ago.

Many Indians around the world see his election as a major win for the representation of brown people at a global level, especially considering the colonial history of the British empire. In this context, a quote attributed to Winston Churchill, who was the UK’s prime minister from 1940 to 1945, in which he dismissed the leadership skills of Indians, is doing rounds on social media.

ALSO READ | UK job search company mocks Rishi Sunak with cheeky advertisement

On Monday, Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, tweeted, “In 1947 on the cusp of Indian Independence, Winston Churchill supposedly said “…all Indian leaders will be of low calibre & men of straw.” Today, during the 75th year of our Independence, we’re poised to see a man of Indian origin anointed as PM of the UK. Life is beautiful…”.

In 1947 on the cusp of Indian Independence, Winston Churchill supposedly said “…all Indian leaders will be of low calibre & men of straw.” Today, during the 75th year of our Independence, we’re poised to see a man of Indian origin anointed as PM of the UK. Life is beautiful… — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 24, 2022

We indians are true hypocrites when sonia gandhi being an indian citizen was about to become the Indian PM we opposed it but when an indian brit citizens becomes PM of UK we celebrate it ??? — jaspreet singh jolly (@jollyjaspreet) October 24, 2022

Two key takeaways from this event: i) This unnecessary hullabaloo must stop once and for all. ii) A brown guy was chosen as there were no other options left. They would have gladly accepted Boris Johnson had he not backed out at the last moment. — Saptak Ghosh (সপ্তক) (@SaptakSG) October 24, 2022

Winston Churchill may still be right about the low calibre and men of straw … He never said that they wouldn’t occupy places of power. We are bemoaning them here and now it’s the turn of UK ! — Christopher Roy (@IncisiveScalpel) October 24, 2022

He is quite frankly the full circle of British imperialism. Grandparents from India, parents born in colonised Africa, born in the UK and married to an Indian whom he met while living in US. — souvik ghosh (@souvik_g10) October 24, 2022

Churchill’s prediction by and large came true, not for lack of good leaders but for the choices the people have made over the years. So in spite of my dislike for the man, can’t fault him on his foresight. — Arindam Mukherjee (@ErrInDam) October 24, 2022

Karma has unlimited storage capacity to give back to everyone even after decades🙃 — Mani kumar (@mani_kumar01) October 24, 2022

Sir, rishi sunao is born in UK, he took his education in UK, he didn’t own indian passport in his lifetime so far, and his parents migrated from east africa to UK and his grand parents lived in Africa. How come he is indian? Please enlighten me. — Burhan Bohra🇮🇳 (@BurhanBohra98) October 24, 2022

Commenting on this, many people pointed out how Sunak’s appointment as the UK Prime Minister proves Churchill wrong. While some cautioned that it is too late to pass one’s judgement on Churchill’s quote. Echoing this view a Twitter user said, “Winston Churchill may still be right about the low calibre and men of straw … He never said that they wouldn’t occupy places of power. We are bemoaning them here and now it’s the turn of UK!”

Advertisement

Some netizens also criticised the enthusiasm shown by the Indian citizens and diaspora at Sunak’s election, considering that he is only Indian by heritage and was born and brought up in the UK.