As #rangolikerang trends on TikTok, users show off their skills

For those of you who don't know, rangoli an art form where a pattern is created on the ground using various materials such as coloured rice, dry flour, coloured sand or flower petals.

From geometric shapes, sceneries to elaborate motifs, TikTok is flooded with several videos of people making the designs.

Keeping up with the ongoing festive season, TikTok users are showing off their rangoli skills and netizens are loving it.

Using hashtag #rangolikerang, users of the short video making app are sharing clips while making interesting designs and patterns. Rangoli is an art form where a pattern is created on the ground using various materials such as coloured rice, dry flour, coloured sand or flower petals. The patterns are usually made during festivals such as Diwali, Onam and Pongal.

TikTok is flooded with several videos of people making the designs. Here, take a look at some of the many short clips shared using the trending hashtag:

