Toggle Menu
As PM Modi’s selfie with Bollywood celebs go viral, Netizens have also started a meme-festhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/as-pm-modis-selfie-with-bollywood-celebs-go-viral-netizens-have-also-started-a-meme-fest-5533981/

As PM Modi’s selfie with Bollywood celebs go viral, Netizens have also started a meme-fest

Many celebs from the delegation, later, also took to their social media handles to share their pictures with the Prime Minister. Now, Netizens can't stop giving it funny captions.

narendra modi, pm modi with actor, modi selfies, modi bollywood celebs selfie, modi bollywood, modi bollywood actors, pm narendra modi, pm modi, ranveer singh, alia bhatt, karan johar, ranbir kapoor, alia bhatt, varun dhawan, rohit shetty, rajkummar rao, vicky kaushal, ayushmann khurrana, bhumi pednekar, sidharth malhotra">
Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and many others met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. (Photo: Karan Johar/ Twitter)

Leading Bollywood directors and actors recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to discuss how the entertainment industry can work towards nation building. The delegation also thanked the Prime Minister for the reduction of GST on movie tickets, which came in the wake of a previous meeting of PM Modi with B-town producers and actors. Soon, the photos from the meeting created a huge buzz online, leaving many ‘starstruck’ seeing so many talented faces in one frame.

And what got everyone talking was an epic selfie of the Bollywood celebrities with PM Modi, which is now also going viral. Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ekta Kapoor, Rohit Shetty, Vicky Kaushal, and Varun Dhawan were among those who met PM Modi. It was also noticed that finally, after two such all-male meetings, female actors and directors were invited to be part of the delegation.

And while many thought it’s a great competition to Ellen DeGeneres’ star-studded Oscar selfie, others gave the selfie and individual photos of the stars a meme treatment.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 SpiceJet pilot's quirky commentary on flight is winning hearts online
2 Video: Biker comes under truck, escapes miraculously thanks to helmet
3 Andy Murray's gesture to a fan at Australian Open is making fans fall in love with him even more