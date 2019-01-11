As PM Modi’s selfie with Bollywood celebs go viral, Netizens have also started a meme-fest

Leading Bollywood directors and actors recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to discuss how the entertainment industry can work towards nation building. The delegation also thanked the Prime Minister for the reduction of GST on movie tickets, which came in the wake of a previous meeting of PM Modi with B-town producers and actors. Soon, the photos from the meeting created a huge buzz online, leaving many ‘starstruck’ seeing so many talented faces in one frame.

And what got everyone talking was an epic selfie of the Bollywood celebrities with PM Modi, which is now also going viral. Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ekta Kapoor, Rohit Shetty, Vicky Kaushal, and Varun Dhawan were among those who met PM Modi. It was also noticed that finally, after two such all-male meetings, female actors and directors were invited to be part of the delegation.

Thank u Hon’ble PM @narendramodi. All of us who had the incredible opportunity to interact with u today represent the world’s largest film industry & together we would love to inspire & ignite positive changes towards a transformative India. pic.twitter.com/7h99wifTph — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 10, 2019

And while many thought it’s a great competition to Ellen DeGeneres’ star-studded Oscar selfie, others gave the selfie and individual photos of the stars a meme treatment.

Can this beat the Oscar selfie? https://t.co/HwPVjjDOih — Trisha Mazumdar (@MazumdarTrisha1) January 11, 2019

One solves problems over Chai

Other creates problems over Coffee pic.twitter.com/mZNEEETyJQ — Memesahaab (@memesahaab) January 11, 2019

Aayushman bharat with aayushman khurana☺☺ pic.twitter.com/CxBtTarAby — Ultimate Dangerous (@KING_OF_TROLL_) January 11, 2019

Vivek Oberoi spotted with Bollywood A-listers after ages pic.twitter.com/FajdsfaKjd — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) January 10, 2019

Is that ACP Pradyuman? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/pzRP1mf6ue — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) January 10, 2019

The man who launches big star kids with the man who launches big currency notes. pic.twitter.com/izu4uy4tXs — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) January 10, 2019

Tera Dhiyaan Kidhar Hai ? Tera Hero Idhar hai 🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/gxLjizUX8K — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) January 11, 2019

Ranveer Singh has taken the revenge of world leaders. pic.twitter.com/pJQWrREfTd — Sunil- The cricketer (@1sInto2s) January 10, 2019