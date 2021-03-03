‘Shot in the aam janata’: As Phase 2 of COVID vaccination begins, Amul cheers with a cartoon

Diary brand Amul cheered on as India rolled out phase 2 of the nationwide vaccination drive against the novel coronavirus. The second phase will cover people over 60 years of age and those above 45 with co-morbidities, who can self-register to get inoculated through CoWin app or portal.

Featuring a healthcare practitioner administering the vaccine on a woman, the latest cartoon reads: “Shot in the aam janata!” as the second phase is open for general public. Using a witty wordplay with a dash of humour and marketing, the dairy brand added: “Vax bhi lo! Packs bhi lo!”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first to receive the Covid-19 vaccine — he got his first dose of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin at AIIMS, New Delhi, early Monday morning.

Citizens can register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Aarogya Setu. From March 1, the slots will be open from 9 am till 3 pm, and the appointments can be booked anytime before 3 pm, subject to availability.

While underlining that it will continue to procure all the vaccines to be administered at both government and private facilities, the Centre has, in its communication to states, said that it will supply Covishield and Covaxin. However, the vaccine type will not be disclosed to the beneficiary at the time of appointment.

In the first phase, which was started on January 16, the drive was specific for two priority groups — healthcare and frontline workers, and 1.43 crore doses of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines were administered.