‘Biggest torture you can give yourself’: IAS officer Ira Singhal opens up on dark side of UPSC preparation and mental health crisis

IAS officer Ira Singhal recently opened up about mental and emotional challenges an aspirant goes through during the preparation for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams. Speaking on a podcast with Gaurav Arora, Singhal described how pressure leads to a mental health crisis among aspirants.

Singhal believes UPSC exam preparations are torture on physical, emotional, financial, social, and psychological levels. “It’s the biggest level of torture you can give to yourself,” she says, adding, “And it’s self-inflicted because there is no reason why you should be doing it for other people.”

Singhal, who the podcast host says cleared the UPSC civil services exams four times, discussed how uncertain results despite preparing for years could affect aspirants. “Some people become extra positive, and for the sake of hoping, they start externalising the reason they didn’t clear, and because of this, they don’t clear further attempts,” she explained.