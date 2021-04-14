As Maharashtra imposes curfew-like restrictions, confused netizens share memes on ‘lockdown’

The new order issued by the administration will start from April 14 and will continue till May 1.

As citizens grapple with the second wave of coronavirus in the country, many states are reinforcing stricter restrictions to break the chain. With Maharashtra contributing the highest to the daily caseload, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Tuesday announced curfew-like restrictions on the movement of people in the state, but stopped short of calling it a complete lockdown.

Thackeray, in his virtual address to the public, announced stricter restrictions than those in place since April 6, exempting only essential services. The new prohibitory orders under Section 144 are to be imposed in the state from 8 pm on April 14 and will remain in force until May 1.

All establishments, public spaces, activities and services will remain closed, except for essential services that will remain open between 7 am and 8 pm on working days. While restaurants can operate but only for deliveries. Shooting for films, serials and advertisements will remain closed, and only 25 people will be allowed at marriages.

As Thackeray urged people to “work from home” and refrain from moving out by observing a “Janata Curfew”, people got confused as the rules seemed like a lockdown. Soon, many flooded social media platforms with memes, reacting to the CM’s speech.

Mumbai people asking each other about lockdown after every Uddhav Thackeray speech. pic.twitter.com/AYmEos8izT — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 13, 2021

#UddhavThackeray talking about corona, lockdown, implementing Restrictions but saying we will not impose lockdown.. But from tomorrow strict RESTRICTIONS WILL BE IMPOSED Meanwhile me : pic.twitter.com/4Bvu4SHfMX — Deepak Singh Kushwah (@its_dsk) April 13, 2021

Maharashtra CM #UddhavThackeray imposing Section 144 instead of complete #maharastralockdown *le People pic.twitter.com/9TKdGmfJNK — Avinash Singh 🚩 (@Patriot_Avinash) April 13, 2021

The Chief Minister also announced a relief package of Rs 5,476 crore. He said the government will supply 3 kg of wheat and 2 kg of rice per person free of cost for one month to beneficiaries of the Food Security Scheme. A meal scheme, “Shiv Bhojan Thali”, will provide food free of cost to people for one month with a target of 2 lakh thalis in a month, said Thakeray.