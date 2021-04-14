scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Latest news

As Maharashtra imposes curfew-like restrictions, confused netizens share memes on ‘lockdown’

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in his virtual address to the public announced stricter restrictions than those in place since April 6, exempting only essential services.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 14, 2021 1:24:44 pm
maharashtra restrictions, magarashtra curfew, covid 19, second wave coronavirus, Uddhav Thackeray speech, Uddhav Thackeray covid restrictions, indian expressThe new order issued by the administration will start from April 14 and will continue till May 1.

As citizens grapple with the second wave of coronavirus in the country, many states are reinforcing stricter restrictions to break the chain. With Maharashtra contributing the highest to the daily caseload, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Tuesday announced curfew-like restrictions on the movement of people in the state, but stopped short of calling it a complete lockdown.

Thackeray, in his virtual address to the public, announced stricter restrictions than those in place since April 6, exempting only essential services. The new prohibitory orders under Section 144 are to be imposed in the state from 8 pm on April 14 and will remain in force until May 1.

All establishments, public spaces, activities and services will remain closed, except for essential services that will remain open between 7 am and 8 pm on working days. While restaurants can operate but only for deliveries. Shooting for films, serials and advertisements will remain closed, and only 25 people will be allowed at marriages.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

As Thackeray urged people to “work from home” and refrain from moving out by observing a “Janata Curfew”, people got confused as the rules seemed like a lockdown. Soon, many flooded social media platforms with memes, reacting to the CM’s speech.

The Chief Minister also announced a relief package of Rs 5,476 crore. He said the government will supply 3 kg of wheat and 2 kg of rice per person free of cost for one month to beneficiaries of the Food Security Scheme. A meal scheme, “Shiv Bhojan Thali”, will provide food free of cost to people for one month with a target of 2 lakh thalis in a month, said Thakeray.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 14: Latest News

Advertisement
x