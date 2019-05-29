Toggle Menu
As #JCBKiKhudayi continues to trend, MS Dhoni fans are having the last laugh!

With MS Dhoni's superb quickfire against Bangladesh in the warm-up match, jokes and memes, surrounding him and JCB were flooded online. Particularly a thread listing all variation online.

MS Dhoni’s fans can’t stop drawing comparisons to their favourite player and JCB excavators.

As MS Dhoni’s quickfire hundred and his partnership with K L Rahul against Bangladesh in a practice match made headlines, Indian cricket fans back home have piggybacked on the #JCBKKhudayi Twitter trend to hail his performance.

Among the memes that went viral online, a thread with pictures of JCB excavators sporting multiple colour combinations and Dhoni wearing matching outfits has stood out.

 

#JCBKKhudayi trend began when a Twitter user noticed the number of views videos of JCB excavators collected on YouTube. “JCB khudayi jokes are so subtle yet so funny. Apparently, the jokes are about how jobless are people to watch JCB digging videos on YouTube with these videos getting millions of views,” tweeted a user while sharing a screenshot of JCB digging videos with over million views.

Indian Twitterati created such a hullaballoo online that even the company was “humbled” by the trend.

