As #JCBKiKhudayi continues to trend, MS Dhoni fans are having the last laugh!

As MS Dhoni’s quickfire hundred and his partnership with K L Rahul against Bangladesh in a practice match made headlines, Indian cricket fans back home have piggybacked on the #JCBKKhudayi Twitter trend to hail his performance.

Among the memes that went viral online, a thread with pictures of JCB excavators sporting multiple colour combinations and Dhoni wearing matching outfits has stood out.

The only thing more satisfying than #JCBKiKhudayi for Indians is MS Dhoni hitting sixes #INDvBAN — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) May 28, 2019

Dhoni and JCB Both can dig deep

Both pull huge crowds

Yellow is Love but they rock in Blue as well pic.twitter.com/R5JYiWCpeh — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) May 28, 2019

#JCBKKhudayi trend began when a Twitter user noticed the number of views videos of JCB excavators collected on YouTube. “JCB khudayi jokes are so subtle yet so funny. Apparently, the jokes are about how jobless are people to watch JCB digging videos on YouTube with these videos getting millions of views,” tweeted a user while sharing a screenshot of JCB digging videos with over million views.

Indian Twitterati created such a hullaballoo online that even the company was “humbled” by the trend.