Wednesday, January 29, 2020
As airlines ban comedian Kunal Kamra, social media fills with memes of alternate transport

As multiple airlines banned the comedian for his viral video, people started sharing memes of other modes of transport that Kunal Kamra could now use.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 29, 2020 1:13:52 pm
From parachutes to bullock carts, suggestions for Kunal Kamra’s next mode of transportation is going viral.

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra was put on IndiGo airline’s no-fly list after he posted a video of him heckling journalist Arnab Goswami on a flight, which went viral online. The comedian was subsequently barred from other airlines like Air India and SpiceJet and on social media people responded with memes of alternate modes of transport he could use.

On Tuesday, Kamra posted a video that he said was recorded on a IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Lucknow, in which he mocked Goswami and asked him questions. Goswami ignored him throughout the video.

IndiGo later said in a tweet that Kamra was banned from the airline for six months for “his conduct onboard was unacceptable behaviour”. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also took to Twitter and said that they had advised other airlines to impose similar restrictions on Kamra.

The comedian chose to respond to the airline on Twitter.

After Air India said they have also banned him “until further notice”, Kamra again took to Twitter to respond with a story of how he had insisted on paying for carrying excess luggage:

However, as news of the bans spread, people took to social media to suggest alternate modes of transportation for Kamra. While some thought IndiGo’s decision was justified, others questioned Air India’s decision to ban him:

As memes with #KunalKamra trended, the comedian also shared a meme saying he’d be banned from road transport also:

He also claimed that he couldn’t book a ticket on Indian Railways official site, only to be told by IRCTC that the website being closed for bookings for 35 minutes around midnight is nothing new.

In a statement, Kamra said he “politely asked” Goswami to have a conversation and later gave the news anchor “a monologue about what I felt about his journalism”.

“The moment the stewardess asked me to move, I went back to my seat in 20 seconds. I apologised to each crew member personally and to both the pilots, by staying back till the end, for any inconvenience that I might have caused during the flight,” he said.

