As airlines ban comedian Kunal Kamra, social media fills with memes of alternate transport

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra was put on IndiGo airline’s no-fly list after he posted a video of him heckling journalist Arnab Goswami on a flight, which went viral online. The comedian was subsequently barred from other airlines like Air India and SpiceJet and on social media people responded with memes of alternate modes of transport he could use.

On Tuesday, Kamra posted a video that he said was recorded on a IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Lucknow, in which he mocked Goswami and asked him questions. Goswami ignored him throughout the video.

IndiGo later said in a tweet that Kamra was banned from the airline for six months for “his conduct onboard was unacceptable behaviour”. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also took to Twitter and said that they had advised other airlines to impose similar restrictions on Kamra.

The comedian chose to respond to the airline on Twitter.

Thank you Indigo a six month suspension is honestly very kind of you…

Modiji might be suspending Air India forever. https://t.co/ari4erSE5F — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 28, 2020

After Air India said they have also banned him “until further notice”, Kamra again took to Twitter to respond with a story of how he had insisted on paying for carrying excess luggage:

I had 4kgs excess luggage once, your card machine wasn’t working & I didn’t have cash… He said “Jane do sir” I said “Nahi, aapki airline debt main hai, Main paise de ke jaunga.” I waited till he could figure how to take my money. Acha Sila diya tune mere pyaar ka… https://t.co/lLcLAhvFTR — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 28, 2020

However, as news of the bans spread, people took to social media to suggest alternate modes of transportation for Kamra. While some thought IndiGo’s decision was justified, others questioned Air India’s decision to ban him:

The Only way left for @kunalkamra88 to fly…

Please iss baar video mat bnana#kunalkamra pic.twitter.com/FmcDw1kUsl — K.Yagnik (@yagnikkkkkk) January 29, 2020

@kunalkamra88 Air India: Kunal kamra is suspended from flying on Air India flights Kunal : pic.twitter.com/6GBdoPbt8G — Mark Wala Teja❎ (@Markwalateja1) January 28, 2020

The way airlines r banning Kamra the dog ….After few days ! pic.twitter.com/MT4fqc9uvt — Keh Ke Lunga (@motabhairocks) January 28, 2020

Modes of transport for #kunalkamra for next 6 months Somewhere Arnab may be smiling 😁 pic.twitter.com/uKerCepbbS — Avíjít Dαs (@myselfavijitdas) January 28, 2020

Kunal Kamra questions Arnab** Air India: We will not allow you to fly Anymore Air India Employees: Isnt it the same sentence Modi Govt. used for us few days ago. *Awkward Silence* — Nенr_wно™ (@Nehr_who) January 28, 2020

Air India has banned Kunal Kamra from flying with them until further notice. Further notice is subjected to how long Air India itself will be flying. — Nirmala Tai Halwe wali (@Vishj05) January 29, 2020

@kunalkamra88 “Begani shadi me Air India diwana,” A day will come when tom looses his power and strength. Khud bikne ke line me hai aur chale gurur karne#kunalkamra pic.twitter.com/piwNpCQc2N — Rohan Bhende (@rohan_bhende) January 28, 2020

As memes with #KunalKamra trended, the comedian also shared a meme saying he’d be banned from road transport also:

Maine suna hai road transportation pe bhi baan hai mera 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/E5wkDdOgT2 — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 28, 2020

He also claimed that he couldn’t book a ticket on Indian Railways official site, only to be told by IRCTC that the website being closed for bookings for 35 minutes around midnight is nothing new.

For the last few years for the day end operations the website is not available for booking from 2345 hours to 0020 hours. — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) January 29, 2020

In a statement, Kamra said he “politely asked” Goswami to have a conversation and later gave the news anchor “a monologue about what I felt about his journalism”.

“The moment the stewardess asked me to move, I went back to my seat in 20 seconds. I apologised to each crew member personally and to both the pilots, by staying back till the end, for any inconvenience that I might have caused during the flight,” he said.

