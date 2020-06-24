How netizens reacted with memes to diesel becoming costlier than petrol in Delhi

At present, diesel costs Rs. 79.88 per litre in Delhi as compared to petrol price of Rs. 79.76 a litre. At present, diesel costs Rs. 79.88 per litre in Delhi as compared to petrol price of Rs. 79.76 a litre.

The price of diesel available to consumers overshot that of petrol in the national capital prompting many reactions on social media, most of them jokes and memes about the current situation.

While petrol prices remained unchanged after rising for 17 consecutive days, there was a hike in the rate of diesel by 48 paise per litre across the country. At present, diesel costs Rs. 79.88 per litre in Delhi as compared to petrol, which costs Rs. 79.76 a litre. As this piece points out, despite the prices of petrol and diesel being linked to the price of crude oil, the Indian consumer ends up paying a higher rate irrespective of whether global prices go up or down.

Though the rates differ from state to state, based on the incidence of VAT, many took to social media to express their surprise over the hike in diesel prices.

However, with diesel becoming more expensive than petrol, some also took the opportunity to share hilarious memes and jokes on the situation.

Meanwhile People’s who brought Diesel Car Diesel: Rs 79.88 per ltr

Petrol: Rs 79.40 per ltr#diesel #PetrolDieselPriceHike pic.twitter.com/KUle6We0i1 — Mansoor Ahamed (@INCMansoor) June 24, 2020

#Diesel prices high again at Rs. 79.88

Us: when were the prices even low? pic.twitter.com/lJvFjtbEb7 — Nandika Parmar (@ParmarNandika) June 24, 2020

Diesel price: Rs 79.88

Petrol Price: Rs 79.40

Diesel rn: pic.twitter.com/9HcJQIe05n — Aarti Yadav (@abechalnayrr) June 24, 2020

Diesel costlier than petrol for first time in history .

Diesel — ₹ 79.88

Petrol — ₹ 79.76 pic.twitter.com/LPojtHozuv — तूफ़ान का देवताᵀʰᵒʳ 🚩 (@iStormbreaker_) June 24, 2020

Petrol price is Rs.79.88

Petrol be like:- pic.twitter.com/vcE4uka4Jb — Kharwas Amit👑🚩 (@amit_kharwas) June 24, 2020

#Diesel #DieselPrice

When the bill at petrol pump coincides with your jee rank: pic.twitter.com/jdS5cAfdro — Nandika Parmar (@ParmarNandika) June 24, 2020

You woke up n sees Par mere pas

#DieselPrice Hikes to gadi nhi hai pic.twitter.com/8v5EpM4QeU — Mahesh Mohanty (@ItsMahicasm) June 24, 2020

Traditionally, diesel was priced Rs. 18-20 a litre lower than petrol due to lesser taxation. But over the years, the taxes have increased, narrowing the gap.

