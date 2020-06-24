scorecardresearch
How netizens reacted with memes to diesel becoming costlier than petrol in Delhi

Though the rates of the fuels differ from state to state based on state taxes, many took to social media to express their concerns about the hike in prices.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 24, 2020 5:12:43 pm
petrol prices, diesel prices, Delhi Diesel, Delhi Diesel Price, Delhi Petrol, Delhi Petrol Price, Delhi Diesel Price Hike, At present, diesel costs Rs. 79.88 per litre in Delhi as compared to petrol price of Rs. 79.76 a litre.

The price of diesel available to consumers overshot that of petrol in the national capital prompting many reactions on social media, most of them jokes and memes about the current situation.

While petrol prices remained unchanged after rising for 17 consecutive days, there was a hike in the rate of diesel by 48 paise per litre across the country. At present, diesel costs Rs. 79.88 per litre in Delhi as compared to petrol, which costs Rs. 79.76 a litre. As this piece points out, despite the prices of petrol and diesel being linked to the price of crude oil, the Indian consumer ends up paying a higher rate irrespective of whether global prices go up or down.

Though the rates differ from state to state, based on the incidence of VAT, many took to social media to express their surprise over the hike in diesel prices.

However, with diesel becoming more expensive than petrol, some also took the opportunity to share hilarious memes and jokes on the situation.

Traditionally, diesel was priced Rs. 18-20 a litre lower than petrol due to lesser taxation. But over the years, the taxes have increased, narrowing the gap.

