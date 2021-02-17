‘No words, just tears and goosebumps’: Netizens welcome Delhi court’s verdict acquitting Priya Ramani

'Truth prevailed': People are celebrating the court's order and what it said.

In what is being dubbed as a ‘historic’ verdict, a Delhi court on Wednesday acquitted journalist Priya Ramani in the criminal defamation case filed by former union minister MJ Akbar. The trial began in January 2019, and today’s verdict was hailed as a significant one for women and #MeToo movement in India.

Akbar had filed the suit against Ramani on October 15, 2018, for allegedly defaming him by accusing him of sexual misconduct decades ago when he was a journalist. Reading out the order, the court said that there are social stigma attached with the allegations. Society must understand the impact of sexual abuse and harassment on the victim, and added, “A woman has right to put her grievance even after decades”. The court further stated that Akbar is a man of reputation, a fact which was not disputed by Ramani.

The official handle of Me Too movement in India celebrated the verdict and wrote: “We won this”. It also added in a later tweet that the court’s order was significant. “No words right now… Just tears, goosebumps, solidarity to all. We owe a depth of gratitude to the courage of Priya Ramani,” it wrote in a subsequent tweet.

Others also shared their thoughts and #PriyaRamani and #MeToo soon started dominating the trends on social media platforms, with many lauding Ramani for not giving up and providing hope to others. However, many highlighted that this shouldn’t have happened in the first place and urged that investigations into allegations must begin now.

Congratulations to Priya Ramani and her able legal team led by Rabecca Jhon , a big win for women in general and for her in particular . Thank you Priya for speaking up when you did . This is a big victory for the #MeToo movement — Indira Jaising (@IJaising) February 17, 2021

Victory of good over evil, of dignity over power, of truth over lies, of humility over arrogance, of women over indecent men. Proud of you too, #MeToo — Rahul Mehra (@TheRahulMehra) February 17, 2021

Mr MJ Akbar’s reputation is one that stinks. So protecting it would mean harming a whole society & its dignity. This case is one for #India ‘s protection. Not just her women but also all the good people of this country. #ThankYou #PriyaRamani for standing strong. @IndiaMeToo https://t.co/0EUeDncMjt — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) February 17, 2021

when I think abt women getting their day in court, fighting off criminal defamation is not what I would’ve had in mind but given the paternalism, misogyny & phallocentrism of legal systems, this verdict favouring Priya Ramani, affirming #MeToo, is a such a cause for celebration! — sneha (@magicanarchist) February 17, 2021

Thank you #PriyaRamani and Rebecca John. This is such an important win for the women of this country. #MeToo https://t.co/OpOyX6Q6O8 — Sanitary Panels (@sanitarypanels) February 17, 2021

Amazing how one woman’s victory can feel like your own. #MeToo — Confusedicius (@Erroristotle) February 17, 2021

Feeling overjoyed right now for #PriyaRamani and her lawyer #RebeccaJohn, and the significance of the verdict. Thank you to all those who have covered the case closely from those of us watching from afar. #MeToo https://t.co/5yW9W6rUyw — Dr Carole Spary (@carolespary) February 17, 2021

Truth prevails. What a resounding victory for India’s women, for all who spoke up and continue to do so. For Priya Ramani for refusing to be intimidated and giving courage to so many more who will continue to speak up. #MeToo #TimesUp — Namita Bhandare (@namitabhandare) February 17, 2021

When people deem a Man’s might obstacle in turning events against him, how deeply their minds are engraved in Gender Inequality. People who applauds Priya for speaking up rather should say “well this is it how it should be and let’s normalize it”#PriyaRamani #MeToo #metooindia — Sheetal Joon (@JoonSheetal) February 17, 2021

Two words are moved out of women life dictionary. 1st, bear anything, 2nd underestimate.

Good job by #PriyaRamani to empower women

#MeToo pic.twitter.com/pBE26IZiKh — Shant (@move123456789) February 17, 2021

Ramani, the first woman to accuse Akbar of sexual harassment during the #MeToo campaign, in an article in 2017 and a tweet in 2018, had alleged that the former Minister of State for External Affairs had sexually harassed her during a job interview in 1994. Later, over 20 women accused Akbar of sexual harassment during the time they had worked with him as journalists.