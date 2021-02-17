scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 17, 2021
‘No words, just tears and goosebumps’: Netizens welcome Delhi court’s verdict acquitting Priya Ramani

Priya Ramani had accused MJ Akbar of sexual misconduct amid the #MeToo movement of 2018. he had filed the suit against Ramani on October 15, 2018.

New Delhi
Updated: February 17, 2021 4:53:35 pm
priya ramani, mj akbar, me too india, delhi court priya ramani acquittal, mj akbar sexual harassment case, me too priya ramani verdict, viral news, indian express'Truth prevailed': People are celebrating the court's order and what it said.

In what is being dubbed as a ‘historic’ verdict, a Delhi court on Wednesday acquitted journalist Priya Ramani in the criminal defamation case filed by former union minister MJ Akbar. The trial began in January 2019, and today’s verdict was hailed as a significant one for women and #MeToo movement in India.

Akbar had filed the suit against Ramani on October 15, 2018, for allegedly defaming him by accusing him of sexual misconduct decades ago when he was a journalist. Reading out the order, the court said that there are social stigma attached with the allegations. Society must understand the impact of sexual abuse and harassment on the victim, and added, “A woman has right to put her grievance even after decades”. The court further stated that Akbar is a man of reputation, a fact which was not disputed by Ramani.

The official handle of Me Too movement in India celebrated the verdict and wrote: “We won this”. It also added in a later tweet that the court’s order was significant. “No words right now… Just tears, goosebumps, solidarity to all. We owe a depth of gratitude to the courage of Priya Ramani,” it wrote in a subsequent tweet.

Others also shared their thoughts and #PriyaRamani and #MeToo soon started dominating the trends on social media platforms, with many lauding Ramani for not giving up and providing hope to others. However, many highlighted that this shouldn’t have happened in the first place and urged that investigations into allegations must begin now.

Ramani, the first woman to accuse Akbar of sexual harassment during the #MeToo campaign, in an article in 2017 and a tweet in 2018, had alleged that the former Minister of State for External Affairs had sexually harassed her during a job interview in 1994. Later, over 20 women accused Akbar of sexual harassment during the time they had worked with him as journalists.

