IPL 2021: As Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings, memes and jokes take over Twitter

Delhi Capitals (DC) comfortably chased down the 189 target against Chennai Super Kings last night in their opening match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). With CSK unable to defend the formidable total, cricket fans took to Twitter to celebrate DC’s seven-wicket win.

Batting first on Saturday, CSK had a rocky start. Even captain MS Dhoni was dimissed for a duck. However, thanks to Suresh Raina half-century and a solid partnership between Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran, CSK finished 188/7.

Although 189 is not a bad target for a T20 game, DC proved it was cakewalk, with skipper Rishabh Pant sealing the victory in style. Thanks to terrific performances by Shikhar Dhawan (85) and Prithvi Shaw (72) — the openers who put on a partnership of 138, the side won the match with eight balls to spare.

Even though the game was played with no in-person attendance, it didn’t stop fans from rooting for their teams online or poking fun at the opponent. From Dhoni’s dismissal to the siblings rivalry of Tom and Sam Curran, check out some of the best reactions from #CSKvsDC here:

