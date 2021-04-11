scorecardresearch
Sunday, April 11, 2021
IPL 2021: As Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings, memes and jokes take over Twitter

IPL 2021: Cricket buffs set social media abuzz with hilarious memes on CSK vs DC match, particularly mentioning Sam and Tom Curran on 'National Siblings Day' that coincided with the game.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 11, 2021 11:33:24 am
ipl 2021, csk vs dc, dc beat csk, ipl 2021 csk vs dc, tom curran, sam curran, ms dhoni duck, rishabh pant dc, sports news, cricket news, indian expressDelhi Capitals won the match against Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets.

Delhi Capitals (DC) comfortably chased down the 189 target against Chennai Super Kings last night in their opening match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). With CSK unable to defend the formidable total, cricket fans took to Twitter to celebrate DC’s seven-wicket win.

Batting first on Saturday, CSK had a rocky start. Even captain MS Dhoni was dimissed for a duck. However, thanks to Suresh Raina half-century and a solid partnership between Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran, CSK finished 188/7.

Although 189 is not a bad target for a T20 game, DC proved it was cakewalk, with skipper Rishabh Pant sealing the victory in style. Thanks to terrific performances by Shikhar Dhawan (85) and Prithvi Shaw (72) — the openers who put on a partnership of 138, the side won the match with eight balls to spare.

Even though the game was played with no in-person attendance, it didn’t stop fans from rooting for their teams online or poking fun at the opponent. From Dhoni’s dismissal to the siblings rivalry of Tom and Sam Curran, check out some of the best reactions from #CSKvsDC here:

