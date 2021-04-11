IPL 2021: As Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings, memes and jokes take over Twitter

Updated: April 11, 2021 11:33:24 am
Delhi Capitals (DC) comfortably chased down the 189 target against Chennai Super Kings last night in their opening match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). With CSK unable to defend the formidable total, cricket fans took to Twitter to celebrate DC’s seven-wicket win.
Batting first on Saturday, CSK had a rocky start. Even captain MS Dhoni was dimissed for a duck. However, thanks to Suresh Raina half-century and a solid partnership between Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran, CSK finished 188/7.
Although 189 is not a bad target for a T20 game, DC proved it was cakewalk, with skipper Rishabh Pant sealing the victory in style. Thanks to terrific performances by Shikhar Dhawan (85) and Prithvi Shaw (72) — the openers who put on a partnership of 138, the side won the match with eight balls to spare.
Even though the game was played with no in-person attendance, it didn’t stop fans from rooting for their teams online or poking fun at the opponent. From Dhoni’s dismissal to the siblings rivalry of Tom and Sam Curran, check out some of the best reactions from #CSKvsDC here:
Tom Curran to Sam Curran#CSKvsDC pic.twitter.com/8LhSCv85Pe
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 10, 2021
Sam Curran Vs Tom Curran #CSKvsDC pic.twitter.com/4Fa8lmncma
— Rajabets (@RajaBets) April 10, 2021
#CSKvDC
Tom Curran to Sam Curran: pic.twitter.com/LCxrcixgxc
— رومانا (@RomanaRaza) April 10, 2021
Tom Curran rn ~ 😂😂#CSK #Samcurran #Tomcurran pic.twitter.com/SAOOzbZNKg
— Kush🔥ra (@_Kushagra_G) April 10, 2021
सेम करन अपने भाई और दोस्त वोक्स की पिटाई करते हुए देखकर
सेम के पिताजी धोनी से : pic.twitter.com/IOpBhcpBNQ
— Professor ngl राजा बाबू 🥳🌈 (@GaurangBhardwa1) April 10, 2021
Tom To Sam Curran#CSKvDC pic.twitter.com/DrS6mol5WZ
— Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) April 10, 2021
#CSKvsDC
Sam Curran in CSK squad. Dhawan in DC squad. pic.twitter.com/EpXDg2lBV5
— Ozymandias (@ChungusRabbit_) April 10, 2021
Kimg Dhawan 🔥🔥🔥💪🚩 #CSKvDC pic.twitter.com/a5Q9kD18O0
— Troll Dhawan Haters (@Dhawanswarrior) April 10, 2021
Suresh Raina right now pic.twitter.com/RAEYcXxU1u
— Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 10, 2021
Raina played for CSK after 699 days and scored 50#CSKvDC pic.twitter.com/o7VxZRBzac
— Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) April 10, 2021
Raina rn#CSKvDC pic.twitter.com/TNPtweCK4b
— Arun Lol (@dhaikilokatweet) April 10, 2021
Thala fans right now pic.twitter.com/WQPBuUoYSp
— Sunil The Cricketer (@1sInto2s) April 10, 2021
Dhoni sir gone for 0. #CSKvDC pic.twitter.com/2OG6zIJMVQ
— 々TANGENT々 TeamVadaPaav ✨ (@pra_tea_k) April 10, 2021
#CSK fans watching #DelhiCapitals bat. #DCvsCSK #CSKvDC pic.twitter.com/BJQ7M3LaHZ
— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) April 10, 2021
*CSK fans after watching Dhoni’s Batting*#CSKvDC pic.twitter.com/GNnCM6NoPf
— Sarcasto (@Sarco69) April 10, 2021
😂😂😂#CSKvDC pic.twitter.com/DKmxAuasew
— Anant (@_Aawarahun) April 10, 2021
Rishabh Pant to Dhoni after finishing up the match #CSKvsDC pic.twitter.com/uoRa5Ebon1
— D J (@djaywalebabu) April 10, 2021
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-