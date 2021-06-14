scorecardresearch
Monday, June 14, 2021
Car vanishes into sinkhole in Mumbai, triggers meme-fest on Twitter

Updated: June 14, 2021 4:11:33 pm
mumbai sinkhole, mumbai car sinks, mumbai sinkhole memes, sinkhole in mumbai, sinkhole, mumbai, sinkhole memes, car sinking memes, viral videos, trending videos, trending news, Indian Express newsWhile the incident left many horrified, it also paved the way for hilarious memes.

A car that sunk in a caved-in portion in Mumbai on Sunday was pulled out by a crane. While the incident left many shocked, it also triggered hilarious reactions online.

The video of the incident, which has now gone viral on social media, featured a Hyundai Venue car sinking into a sinkhole in the parking lot of a Ghatkopar residential society.

According to the police, the parking lot was constructed over an old well. “There was a well at the place. Some people covered it with concrete slab and started parking cars over it,” a police official told ANI. With joint efforts of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials and the traffic police, the vehicle was removed from the sinkhole.

Senior Police Inspector Nagraj Manjre of the Ghatkopar traffic division told The Indian Express, “We think that the concrete structure weakened over the years and heavy rainfall led to the incident.” “No one was injured in this incident,” he added.

As the cranes worked hard to pull the car out, netizens did their best to keep the internet lively with hysterical memes and jokes. Here, take a look at some of many reactions to the viral clip:

And, of course:

