Car vanishes into sinkhole in Mumbai, triggers meme-fest on Twitter

A car that sunk in a caved-in portion in Mumbai on Sunday was pulled out by a crane. While the incident left many shocked, it also triggered hilarious reactions online.

The video of the incident, which has now gone viral on social media, featured a Hyundai Venue car sinking into a sinkhole in the parking lot of a Ghatkopar residential society.

According to the police, the parking lot was constructed over an old well. “There was a well at the place. Some people covered it with concrete slab and started parking cars over it,” a police official told ANI. With joint efforts of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials and the traffic police, the vehicle was removed from the sinkhole.

#WATCH | A crane pulls out a car that sunk in a sinkhole in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/ZFn0ODsUu9 — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2021

Senior Police Inspector Nagraj Manjre of the Ghatkopar traffic division told The Indian Express, “We think that the concrete structure weakened over the years and heavy rainfall led to the incident.” “No one was injured in this incident,” he added.

As the cranes worked hard to pull the car out, netizens did their best to keep the internet lively with hysterical memes and jokes. Here, take a look at some of many reactions to the viral clip:

*Nobody*

Parle g after seeing chai: pic.twitter.com/KFT6LAQhMS — Sindhi Chhokro (@seerwani_piyush) June 13, 2021

Grades in higher classes be like : pic.twitter.com/QEPeJ5wwym — Tripped_.Kanya🙆❤️ (@Aastha____) June 13, 2021

“I thought I parked it right here.” pic.twitter.com/pgC8Qc7xJW — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 13, 2021

“Don’t fall in too deep, she doesn’t feel the same about you” Boys: pic.twitter.com/nRQ6AHpnd3 — Neeshantt🎭 (@thenishantrana) June 13, 2021

The owner of this car when they come back: pic.twitter.com/Opk7mX1K04 — S🔥R (@iamsagarcastic) June 13, 2021

“blue ne mere saamne vent kiya” pic.twitter.com/TQUMnFDbsz — Nikhil (@niquotein) June 13, 2021

What you know about rollin’ down in the deep 🎶 pic.twitter.com/eIyGNB9B1h — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) June 13, 2021

And, of course: