‘Aryabhata invented Zero….’: Pepsi India’s joke sparks epic meme fest online

What tickles the funny bone of social media users on Twitter is hard to predict for anyone online. However, trust desi memers to take anything random to inspire the next big meme trend on the platform. The latest being ‘Aryabhata memes’, thanks to a post by Pepsi India.

While there is obviously no apparent connection between the Indian mathematician-astronomer and the beverage, a tongue-in-cheek tweet by the brand triggered a plethora of reactions online.

In their usual manner of trying to push one of their products, the company combined wit and humour with some desi connection. Talking about their diet beverage with “zero calories”, the brand tweeted, “Sources say Aryabhata invented zero just to count the number of calories in Pepsi Black.”

Sources say Aryabhata invented zero just to count the number of calories in Pepsi Black 😲 — Pepsi India (@PepsiIndia) July 19, 2022

Aryabhata, who is the first of the major mathematician-astronomers from the classical age of Indian mathematics and astronomy, is often credited for the invention of the number zero. This is a claim that has been contested by many historians of various cultures, who have argued that it can be traced to multiple ancient civilizations.

On Tuesday evening, people on Twitter, however, were more interested in why Aryabhata discovered it just like the soft drink company. Drawing inspiration from them, Tweeple came up with their own takes. “Aryabhatta invented zero just to show the importance I have in my family,” one wrote, commenting with self-deprecating humour. Another lamented, “Aryabhatta ko ek idea aya (Aryabhatta got one idea) and now I have to work daily to add more numbers of 0s in my bank account…”

Check out some of the funniest memes here:

Aryabhata invented zero just to know how much productive I am https://t.co/vT25OnN9u4 — मोहित ॐ (@mohitbunkarr) July 19, 2022

“Aryabhata ki story bhi sunai papa ji ko fir bhi zero aane pe daant diya ” ☹️ https://t.co/jqsiLHCRRp pic.twitter.com/a2y6siGVs9 — Khushiyan🌟 (@sincere_kanya) July 19, 2022

Aryabhatta invented zero just to count number of Trophies won by RCB 💉 pic.twitter.com/3H76p3BKi1 — GURPREET CHAUDHARY (@GuriChaudhary77) July 19, 2022

Aryabhatta ko ek idea aya and now I have to work daily to add more numbers of 0s in my bank account… pic.twitter.com/8tOH53v1SC — Sahil Patni (@vibewithsahil) July 19, 2022

Pepsi ki zero calories theek hai par yeh bhi sach hai😭 pic.twitter.com/m36cy6jYoO — Jitu (@JituGalani5) July 19, 2022

Aryabhata invented Zero just to count the no. of my flirting skills with my crush. 😓 — Priyaanka (@Priyank_hahaha) July 19, 2022

Aryabhatta invented zero just to count number of days I didn’t procrastinate in 2022. — Shivani (@shivani_yaar) July 19, 2022

I think he invented zero just to measure my will to work on Monday — Srishti shukla (@dusky_drone) July 19, 2022

I think he invented zero just to count good things in my life — HARSH ⚡ (@harsh_jaipurkar) July 19, 2022

Aryabhata saw increment in my salary slip and invented zero — Aakriti Khanna (@Khannajikiladki) July 19, 2022

The last time an aerated drink unleashed waves of memes online was when star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo removed Coca-Cola bottles at Euro 2020 and replaced it with water.