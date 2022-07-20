scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

‘Aryabhata invented Zero….’: Pepsi India’s joke sparks epic meme fest online

Talking about their diet beverage with ‘zero calories’, the brand joked zero was invented for it. Netizens latched onto the idea to come up with their own reasons

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 20, 2022 12:15:03 pm
Aryabhata, Aryabhata memes, Aryabhata invented zero, pepsi india Aryabhata memes, Aryabhata jokes pepsi zero, indian expressThe memes about invetion of zero has started a laughing riot online.

What tickles the funny bone of social media users on Twitter is hard to predict for anyone online. However, trust desi memers to take anything random to inspire the next big meme trend on the platform. The latest being ‘Aryabhata memes’, thanks to a post by Pepsi India.

While there is obviously no apparent connection between the Indian mathematician-astronomer and the beverage, a tongue-in-cheek tweet by the brand triggered a plethora of reactions online.

Also Read |‘Dekh raha hai Binod’: Desi folks are busy giving meme treatment to this scene from Panchayat 2

In their usual manner of trying to push one of their products, the company combined wit and humour with some desi connection. Talking about their diet beverage with “zero calories”, the brand tweeted, “Sources say Aryabhata invented zero just to count the number of calories in Pepsi Black.”

Aryabhata, who is the first of the major mathematician-astronomers from the classical age of Indian mathematics and astronomy, is often credited for the invention of the number zero. This is a claim that has been contested by many historians of various cultures, who have argued that it can be traced to multiple ancient civilizations.

On Tuesday evening, people on Twitter, however, were more interested in why Aryabhata discovered it just like the soft drink company. Drawing inspiration from them, Tweeple came up with their own takes. “Aryabhatta invented zero just to show the importance I have in my family,” one wrote, commenting with self-deprecating humour. Another lamented, “Aryabhatta ko ek idea aya (Aryabhatta got one idea) and now I have to work daily to add more numbers of 0s in my bank account…”

Check out some of the funniest memes here:

The last time an aerated drink unleashed waves of memes online was when star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo removed Coca-Cola bottles at Euro 2020 and replaced it with water.

