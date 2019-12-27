Follow Us:
Arvind Kejriwal’s witty reply to man asking about his missing muffler leaves netizens ROFL-ing!

With a following of over 16 million, Kejriwal's post was flooded with reactions. While many complimented the politician's wit, others tweeted that he had finally learned "reverse trolling".

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal muffler man, Arvind Kejriwal twitter troll, Arvind Kejriwal trolls man, trending, indian express, indian express news Liked over 2,000 times, the tweet was noticed by the politician himself, who decided to update the concerned citizen.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who often wore a muffler during his initial days, won hearts with his witty response to a man inquiring about the absence of the politician’s favourite winter accessory.

Kejriwal, the 7th Chief Minister of Delhi, was often spotted wearing his trademark sweater and a muffler wrapped around his head and neck while addressing people. The attire also earned him the popular tag of ‘Mufflerman’. However, with the onset of winters in Delhi, the former bureaucrat seems to have dropped the ensemble, triggering a query from an inquisitive Twitter user.

“Hello @ArvindKejriwal – iss baar muffler nahi aaya bahar abhi tak? Thand bhi bahut hai…. janta pooch rahi hai sir,” tweeted a user Arun Arora while using the popular MufflerMan hashtag.

Liked over 2,000 times, the tweet was noticed by the politician himself, who decided to update the concerned citizen. Suggesting that people were probably not paying attention, Kejriwal tweeted, “मफ़्लर बहुत पहले निकल चुका है। आप लोगों ने ध्यान नहीं दिया। ठंड बहुत ज़्यादा है। सब लोग अपना ख्याल रखें। (The muffler was removed long ago. You guys did not pay attention. The cold is too much. Everyone take care of themselves.)”

With a following of over 16 million, Kejriwal’s post was flooded with reactions. While many complimented the politician’s wit, others tweeted that he had finally learned “reverse trolling”.

