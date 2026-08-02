Arundhati Choudhary’s family celebrates as boxer wins CWG 2026 gold. WATCH

Family members of Indian boxer Arundhati Choudhary broke into celebrations at their home in Kota after she clinched the gold medal in the women’s 70kg category at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games. Videos from the celebrations captured the emotional moment where her relatives cheered her historic victory.

In a video shared by ANI, Choudhary’s family members can be seen cheering with joy and recording the moment the athlete bagged the gold. Choudhary secured India’s 11th gold medal at the Games with a commanding victory over England’s Chantelle Reid in the final.

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#WATCH | Kota, Rajasthan: Family members of Indian boxer Arundhati Chaudhary erupted in celebrations after she won the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games Glasgow 2026 pic.twitter.com/NmHg1yLj86 — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2026

The video has since gone viral, prompting congratulatory wishes from numerous social media users. “When a family goes bonkers on a fellow member’s achievement, it gives me goosebumps. No judgements, Pure happiness,” a user wrote. “God Bless. Salute to all Woman Players and Participants,” another user commented.

“Genuine happiness; blessed family that all of them are so happy that their boxer daughter/sister has won GOLD MEDAL in GLASGOW 26 commonwealth games,” a third user reacted.

Arundhati Choudhary’s family members celebrate

After the win, Suresh Choudhary opened up about his daughter’s background in sports. “She used to enjoy playing all sports, but basketball was the one she used to play regularly. She was the captain of her school team. I used to try to convince her that there is no career in sports and to focus completely on studies,” he said.

“But when she was in 6th standard, we had a fight because she wanted to continue playing sport, and I felt that ‘Kota ka mahaul padhai ke liye bohot acha hai (Kota’s environment is very good for studies).’ All of India comes here to study. But she threw a tantrum and insisted she wanted to play sports,” Suresh Choudhary added.