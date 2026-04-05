‘Lost in Bhagalpur, found kindness’: Arunachal Pradesh woman biker’s viral video challenges stereotypes about Bihar

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Travel is often imagined as moving through places, roads, cities, and landscapes, but what truly shapes the experience are the people you meet along the way. One such moment recently unfolded on the streets of Bhagalpur, offering a glimpse into the warmth that often defines travel in India.
Tenzin Metoh, a traveller from Arunachal Pradesh, shared a video on Instagram recounting an unexpected act of kindness after she lost her way in the Bihar city. The clip stands in contrast to the negative stereotypes that often dominate online conversations and has resonated widely with viewers.
In the video, Metoh introduces herself and explains what happened. “Hi friends, I am in Bhagalpur, Bihar. Actually, I lost my way and found two very helpful people,” she says, as the two men join her on camera and introduce themselves. She explains that while she was trying to locate her hotel, the men, despite having somewhere else to be, stopped to assist her and guided her in the right direction.
Grateful for their help, she uses the moment to make a larger point about perception and prejudice. “In the Northeast, we are often told that people outside trouble us, but there are many helpful people too. This is what communal harmony looks like,” she says.
View this post on Instagram
She adds that such moments matter because people back home often hear more negative stories than positive ones.
Sharing the video, Metoh wrote, “Sometimes, the map gets it wrong… but people don’t. Bhagalpur gave me more than a destination, it gave me faith. Strangers who cared, without a reason. And that’s the India I’m riding for.”
The video quickly picked up attention online, with many social media users reflecting on how Bihar is often unfairly judged. One user commented, “Due to some people Bihar has bad name whereas most of the people are gentle and helpful in Bihar.”
Another user commented, “Northeast which faces stereotypes facing the community which faces the most racism in the country: Bihar.”
A third person added, “Internet has ruined the image of bihar so much that people get surprised at these small things.”
“Welcome to Bihar, ma’am. Historically, we have always been known for our hospitality, warmth, and love. Really happy and grateful that you have shown the positive side of Bihar,” someone else wrote.
As reported by The Times of India, Metoh is no ordinary traveller. A former Miss Arunachal and known as the state’s first woman Bullet rider, she is currently on a cross-country journey on her motorcycle. Metoh has been travelling across India – from Hyderabad to parts of Jharkhand, Manipur, Mizoram, and Assam – capturing not just destinations, but meaningful human connections along the way.