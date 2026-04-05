‘Lost in Bhagalpur, found kindness’: Arunachal Pradesh woman biker’s viral video challenges stereotypes about Bihar

Grateful for their help, Metoh uses the moment to make a larger point about perception and prejudice

Travel is often imagined as moving through places, roads, cities, and landscapes, but what truly shapes the experience are the people you meet along the way. One such moment recently unfolded on the streets of Bhagalpur, offering a glimpse into the warmth that often defines travel in India.

Tenzin Metoh, a traveller from Arunachal Pradesh, shared a video on Instagram recounting an unexpected act of kindness after she lost her way in the Bihar city. The clip stands in contrast to the negative stereotypes that often dominate online conversations and has resonated widely with viewers.

In the video, Metoh introduces herself and explains what happened. “Hi friends, I am in Bhagalpur, Bihar. Actually, I lost my way and found two very helpful people,” she says, as the two men join her on camera and introduce themselves. She explains that while she was trying to locate her hotel, the men, despite having somewhere else to be, stopped to assist her and guided her in the right direction.