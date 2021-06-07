Internet hit by wanderlust as Arunachal Pradesh deputy CM shares photos of upper Siang district

The breathtaking pictures mesmerised many on the internet, managing to garner over 1000 likes.

Arunachal Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein took to Twitter on June 6, sharing a few pictures that captured the pristine beauty of the state’s Upper Siang district and netizens can’t seem to get enough of it.

“This picturesque place is not somewhere in Kashmir but in the Upper Siang District of Arunachal Pradesh. Called Eko Dumbing by the locals, it takes 3-4 days trekking from the last motorable road near China border,” Mein wrote while sharing the pictures on the microblogging site.

Locally known as Eko Dumbing, Mein, his post said that it takes three to four days of trekking from the last motorable road to reach the place. The pictures were originally shared on Facebook by Arunachal Wildlife Explorative.

The breathtaking pictures mesmerised many on the internet, managing to garner over 1000 likes. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Awesome place — ApsawngsaArunachali (@ApsaWangsa1) June 7, 2021

Sir , let the road reach there too. — tanang mibang (@TanangMibang) June 6, 2021

The pristine natural beauty✨ of Arunachal Pradesh can mesmerize any person of this world#dekhoapnapradesh@tourismAP🌼 — Win Chaupoo (@WChaupoo) June 6, 2021

Yes Arunachal Pradesh is one of the best places on Earth…And it is best place in India, I just loved Arunachal Pradesh during my visit — ┴ᴉɾɹɐmas (@Samarji59979242) June 6, 2021

Magnificent.

Wish this pandemic ends quickly so that even I could visit this place. — Tapiyar Moyong (@TapiyarM) June 6, 2021

Such a beautiful place — BIRENDRA K.CHOUDHARY (@BIRENDRALAWYER) June 6, 2021

We need to do more publicity by different means to bring people to such places. However the road and facilities are also to be looked after for the incoming tourists, I am sure Arunachal can do a lot in the tourism field. — Sunil Kumar (@KumarSk2) June 6, 2021

Upper Siang is an administrative district in the state and the fourth-least populous district in the country. (35,320).

Apart from the scenic beauty, the place has also acquired religious importance for Buddhists. Calling it ‘Riutala’ the place is considered as ’Awalokeshwara’ which means the paradise of chenrishi, the Dalai Lama.