Monday, June 07, 2021
Internet hit by wanderlust as Arunachal Pradesh deputy CM shares photos of upper Siang district

Locally known as Eko Dumbing, Mein, his post said that it takes three to four days of trekking from the last motorable road to reach the place. The pictures were originally shared on Facebook by Arunachal Wildlife Explorative.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 7, 2021 4:18:31 pm
Arunachal Pradesh, Upper Siang district pictures, Chowna Mein Siang district pictures, Chowna Mein twitter, Upper Siang district scenic beauty, Trending news, indian express newsThe breathtaking pictures mesmerised many on the internet, managing to garner over 1000 likes.

Arunachal Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein took to Twitter on June 6, sharing a few pictures that captured the pristine beauty of the state’s Upper Siang district and netizens can’t seem to get enough of it.

“This picturesque place is not somewhere in Kashmir but in the Upper Siang District of Arunachal Pradesh. Called Eko Dumbing by the locals, it takes 3-4 days trekking from the last motorable road near China border,” Mein wrote while sharing the pictures on the microblogging site.

The breathtaking pictures mesmerised many on the internet, managing to garner over 1000 likes. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Upper Siang is an administrative district in the state and the fourth-least populous district in the country. (35,320).

Apart from the scenic beauty, the place has also acquired religious importance for Buddhists. Calling it ‘Riutala’ the place is considered as ’Awalokeshwara’ which means the paradise of chenrishi, the Dalai Lama.

