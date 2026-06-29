Biker escapes alive from a collapsing mountain during Arunachal landslide

A video capturing the dramatic moment a motorcyclist narrowly escaped a massive landslide in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lower Siang has been circulating online. The clip shows the man attempting to cross a heavily damaged and clogged stretch of road, just as the unstable site begins to shift and cave in.

The landslide blocked the Siji River Sunday, choking the river’s flow and prompting emergency monitoring of the unstable debris barrier.

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Hair raising video from Arunachal Pradesh shows a biker riding a landslide (28.06.2026) Amidst incessant rains across NE India, a video from Siji, Lower Siang shows a landslide carrying a biker down with it & blocking the Siji River. Luckily, the biker escaped unharmed. He… pic.twitter.com/ypRiZRQjQJ — Kyang Thang རྐྱང་ཐང་ (@Kyangs_Thang) June 28, 2026

The video has since gained momentum, drawing a wave of reactions. “That was insanely lucky. One wrong move and it would’ve been over. Glad he walked away,” a user wrote. “Landslides in Arunachal are bound to happen because of the random and unplanned deforestation and hill cuttings. Everytime I visit Naharlagun, I find one or the other hill missing,” another user commented.

“He didn’t just survive the landslide- he rode it. That man has used up all his luck for the next decade. Lottery ticket is mandatory,” a third user reacted.

The Lower Siang police issued an urgent advisory for residents of Likabali and adjoining areas in neighbouring Assam, urging people to stay away from riverbanks and low-lying areas. Authorities have also advised travellers to postpone all non-essential journeys until weather conditions improve, the North East Wire reported.

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The warning comes as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts continued heavy rainfall across Arunachal Pradesh, increasing the risk of further landslides, flash floods, and river swelling.

Arunachal Pradesh rain

With the IMD issuing red alerts for five districts and forecasting rainfall of more than 200 mm over the next 24 hours, the state government has placed disaster response agencies on high alert.

In an advisory, the Arunachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority urged all districts under red and orange alerts to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures to minimise damage and respond swiftly to emergencies.

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Tuting-Yingkiong MLA Alo Libang also appealed to the public to exercise caution, warning that persistent rainfall has increased the risk of landslides and flooding across the state.

“The situation across Arunachal Pradesh is becoming increasingly concerning, with reports of landslides and flooding from several areas,” Libang said.