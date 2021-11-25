‘Proud to witness Niyshi tribe’s ancestral ritual’: Arunachal Pradesh CM shares video

Through a video on Twitter, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu Wednesday shared a performance by the Nyishi tribe during an event in Chayang Tajo to showcase what he termed as an “ancestral ritual”.

Talking about the ritual, Khandu said, “Our ancestral tradition & rituals are not imported practices. They evolved with our ancestor’s intimate relationship with the mother nature. Proud to witness one such ancestral ritual of Nyishi tribe at Chayang Tajo, performed for well-being of the society.”

The clip shared by him also showed Union Minister of Law Kiren Rijju along with other officials enjoying the performance.

Holding spears in their hands, wearing traditional attires, the performers made their moves in unison leaving the audience spellbound. Symbolic to their tradition, the performers could also be seen making sounds with their mouth, rendering an enthralling rhythmic effect. The cloudy sky hovering over the lush green hills seen in the backdrop of their performance added to the visual treat of the viewers.

Our ancestral tradition & rituals are not imported practices. They evolved with our ancestor's intimate relationship with the mother nature. Proud to witness one such ancestral ritual of Nyishi tribe at Chayang Tajo, performed for well-being of the society.

Khandu also laid the foundation for an 18-kilometre road from Jayang Bagang to Paje Solung village and the road from Domdilla to Tajo village at Chayang Tajo on the same day. Adding impetus to development, he also inaugurated two 100 kilowatt Rapo hydel stations, hydel connectivity for evacuation of power from hydels, a sub-division office of the Rural Works Department and a 50-metre bridge over Wase river.

“My first visit to Bameng Assembly Constituency. Priority will be improvement of Pakke-Bameng road, the main route leading to Bameng headquarters. Also Bameng-Lada and Pakke-Khenewa road. For want of good mobility, the constituency remained under-developed. Now change awaits!” read Khandu’s tweet.