Arunachal woman says one broom changed everything with Delhi landlord: ‘He would ask for another jhadu, even offering to pay for it’’

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
A humble broom from Arunachal Pradesh has ended up doing something unexpected in Delhi—strengthening the bond between a tenant and her landlord, all thanks to a viral Instagram video people can’t stop talking about.
In the clip, Shelly says even the smallest, most ordinary items can sometimes connect people across cultures in surprising ways. Talking about her move away from home, she points out that not everything you carry with you fits seamlessly into a new environment—but this time, a broom proved to be an exception.
Posting under the handle @shellcopter, she described how traditional brooms from the Northeast are “built different”—thicker, sturdier, and far more long-lasting than the ones typically available in Delhi. She recalled feeling “genuinely disappointed” when she first went looking for a broom in the city, saying the ones she found were too thin and wore out after just a few uses.
Things took a turn during a trip back home, when her mother packed some of these durable brooms along with vegetables and fermented food. Interestingly, instead of offering the food as a gift, her mother suggested giving one of the brooms to the landlord.
That small gesture made a big impact. “I kid you not, it changed everything,” she said, adding that the landlord “absolutely loved it”. The appreciation didn’t end there. Every time she visited home, the landlord would ask for another broom, even offering to pay for it.
View this post on Instagram
Reflecting on the experience, she noted how not everything from home resonates universally, but some things, like a broom, just work. “A jhaadu is universal. Also, gifting someone something from your home without thinking about anything in return, I think it’s one of the most underrated things someone can do for you. So if you’re from the Northeast and you want a better relationship with your landlord, give them a Jhaadu. Trust me on this one,” she said.
The video soon picked up momentum online, with users chiming in with their own stories and jokes.
One Instagram user joked, “Not me googling “north eastern jhadu” because you didn’t put a picture.” Another wrote, “Hahaha the irony is that jhadu is not supposed to be given because of superstitions around luck. Good job. Make it a business, sell them online. If it actually lasts 3 years I’m so game at having one.”
A third user added, “Jhadu is actually very auspicious! It is symbolic of Ma Lakshmi’s grace. So, gifting Jhadu is actually like giving money and grace.”
“I also consider it a best gift, since here jharus are not that good but price is really very high. I will always like to buy one that last for a year,” another comment read.
Disclaimer: This story highlights the cultural significance of simple household items and the personal connections they can foster. Please note that the information shared regarding traditional products and gifting practices is intended for cultural and informational purposes and does not constitute professional home maintenance or financial advice.