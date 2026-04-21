Arunachal woman says one broom changed everything with Delhi landlord: ‘He would ask for another jhadu, even offering to pay for it’’

Shelly described how traditional brooms from the Northeast are “built different”—thicker, sturdier, and far more long-lasting than the ones typically available in Delhi.

A humble broom from Arunachal Pradesh has ended up doing something unexpected in Delhi—strengthening the bond between a tenant and her landlord, all thanks to a viral Instagram video people can’t stop talking about.

In the clip, Shelly says even the smallest, most ordinary items can sometimes connect people across cultures in surprising ways. Talking about her move away from home, she points out that not everything you carry with you fits seamlessly into a new environment—but this time, a broom proved to be an exception.

Posting under the handle @shellcopter, she described how traditional brooms from the Northeast are “built different”—thicker, sturdier, and far more long-lasting than the ones typically available in Delhi. She recalled feeling “genuinely disappointed” when she first went looking for a broom in the city, saying the ones she found were too thin and wore out after just a few uses.