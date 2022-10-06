Watch: Arunachal CM shares video of wild pigeon nesting

Pema Khandu, the chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh, shared a video on Wednesday of a wild pigeon sitting cosily in its nest. The video was taken at the chief minister’s residence in Tawang district.

While sharing the 23-second video clip, Khandu wrote, “While taking a walk at my residence in Tawang, the chitter-chatter of a bird caught my attention. Going near, I spotted a wild pigeon in her nest amidst the green twigs of plants. Watching a bird in her nest is not just beautiful but pleasing well. Let us preserve our birds.”

While taking a walk at my residence in Tawang, the chitter-chatter of a bird caught my attention. Going near, I spotted a wild pigeon in her nest amidst the green twigs of plants. Watching a bird in her nest is not just beautiful but pleasing well. Let us preserve our birds. pic.twitter.com/Y8w1rJbDmd — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) October 5, 2022

The chief minister’s video comes almost a year after the launch of Air Gun Surrender Abhiyan. The Air Gun Surrender Abhiyan is a state-led initiative that invites people to voluntarily surrender their air pistols to stop the indiscriminate killing of birds in Arunachal Pradesh. The programme is completely voluntary and aims to raise awareness about the conservation of birds.

ALSO READ | Netizens go wow over stunning photographs of starling murmuration

In Arunachal Pradesh, 80 per cent of the area is covered with forests that hold rich biodiversity, including more than 250 species of birds. However, the prevalence of hunting has threatened many of these species.

In February 2022, a video of a critically endangered white-bellied heron spotted in the Kamlang Tiger Reserve in Arunachal Pradesh surfaced online, much to the delight of ornithologists and environment activists. The rare bird has been labelled as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.