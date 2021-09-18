Watch: Supercars vroom past Arunachal highways leaving CM Pema Khandu, netizens in glee

While luxurious sports cars may not turn too many heads in metropolitan cities, they have now worked up residents of hilly Arunachal Pradesh into a delightful frenzy. In what could be dubbed an epic ‘highway thrill’, Chief Minister Pema Khandu has shared a stunning video of supercars zooming along the state’s high-altitude roads, otherwise known for its treacherous terrain.

Boasting about the quality of roads in the state, Khandu took to social media to show multiple supercars speeding away in the rain on the highway surrounded by rocky mountains as John Denver’s famous song ‘Rocky Mountain High’ plays in the background. The video has left many impressed online.

ALSO READ | Internet hit by wanderlust as Arunachal Pradesh deputy CM shares photos of upper Siang district

“With these beauties rolling on the Damroh-Mariyang highway, the view becomes much more amazing and splendid,” Khandu wrote. “We are proud to say, Arunachal is able to offer itself as one of the best driving destinations for the Supercars,” he said on Facebook.

Earlier, he had teased followers with a video of the supercars including Ferrari, Aston Martin, Audi, Porsche and Lamborghini parked on a tarmac at Pasighat in East Siang district.

“For the first time, Supercars touch down in Arunachal,” the chief minister wrote while sharing the video. He hoped the drivers get to “enjoy the mesmerizing roads running alongside breathtaking sceneries.”

Facebook user Lhakpa Tsering has been keeping netizens updated about the cars’ journey along scenic routes by sharing videos.

As the clips went viral, it has created a huge buzz online. According to East Mojo, “Some of the cars belong to Gautam Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director of The Raymond Ltd, who is reportedly on a holiday with his friends.” The cars will traverse 1,000 km across eastern Arunachal Pradesh, zooming past picturesque views before participating in a private event.