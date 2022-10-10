scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 10, 2022

Arunachal CM Pema Khandu shares video of ‘magnificent’ waterfall

The Yameng waterfall falls on the way from Tawang to Mago village.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu Sunday shared a stunning video that captured the beauty of the Yameng waterfall.

Local residents in Arunachal Pradesh believe the Yameng waterfall is a part of the famous Chumi Gyatse Falls, also known as ‘Holy Waterfalls’ which is a collection of 108 waterfalls.

While sharing the video, Khandu wrote, “Yameng waterfall is simply magnificent, amazing! You can reach this iconic place while travelling from Tawang to Mago. Verdant greenery, captivating charm of the area will enthrall you beyond your imagination. Do visit to enjoy the grandeur of nature. #DekhoApnaPradesh”.

In his tweet about the Yameng waterfall, Khandu used #DekhoApnaPradesh. The ‘Dekho Apna Pradesh’ campaign was launched last year to revive the tourism industry in Arunachal Pradesh which suffered significant losses due to the Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdown and subsequent restrictions.

The Northeastern states have some of the most scenic landscapes in the country. However, due to a lack of promotion and accessibility, many people are unaware of these destinations. For quite some time now Khandu has been sharing videos and pictures of interesting places in his state through his wide social media presence.

Earlier this month, Khandu shared a video that captured the pristine landscape of Beghar village in the state’s Tawang district. In February, he shared a video of an artist from the Monpa Institute of Performing Arts playing a beautiful local song. The video was shot at Bongleng village in Tawang.

First published on: 10-10-2022 at 12:09:25 pm
