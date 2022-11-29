DekhoApnaDesh: Arunachal CM Pema Khandu shares mesmerising video of Dibang Valley waterfall

Some of the most beautiful scenic locations in India are perhaps hidden in the northeastern states of the country. On Monday, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu shared a mesmerising video of a waterfall in the state’s Dibang Valley. Unlike many waterfalls that have a fast flow of gushing water, this one had mellow cascading streams that appeared milky white.

In the 35-second video, a traveller is seen reaching in front of the waterfall and taking in its natural beauty. This video was originally taken by video creator Tallo Anthony – who is seen in the clip – in collaboration with Arunachal Tourism.

As per the video’s caption, the waterfall is located in “Zawru /Jaru valley in the Dibang Valley” and the region is popularly known as the “Savanna of East, where you will be encountered with dozens of the Mishmi Takin, Mishmi Giant Flying Squirrels, Mishmi Wren Babler, Red Goral and Tibetan Macaque who are the proud owners of the land.”

Sharing the video on his Twitter account, Khandu used the hashtag #DekhoApnaDesh, which alluded to his government’s 2021 campaign that aimed at promoting tourism in Arunachal Pradesh to revive its hospitality sector which suffered greatly during the pandemic.

Majestic appeal, panoramic view, rejuvenating ambience and spectacular surroundings make Zawru Valley a place not to miss at all. If you have not been to Anini, then you must welcome #NewYear by being in the lap of Mother Nature in our pristine Dibang Valley !#DekhoApnaDesh pic.twitter.com/rzDviyfNlq — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) November 28, 2022

Commenting on Khandu’s video, a Twitter user wrote, “Nice to see a minister indulging in positive influence, not everything has to be political. This is serving the people too :)”.

In October this year, the Arunachal chief minister shared a video that captured the beauty of the Yameng waterfall. As per local beliefs, Yameng is a part of the famous Chumi Gyatse Falls, a collection of 108 ‘Holy Waterfalls’.