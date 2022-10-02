scorecardresearch
Watch: Arunachal CM Khandu shares breathtaking video that will inspire you to visit Tawang

The aerially shot video captures the stunning landscape of Beghar village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang district.

Pema Khandu, Beghar village Arunachal Pradesh Tawang district, Arunachal tourism, Viral Arunachal village video, Pema Khandu tweets, Dekho Apna Pradesh campaign, Indian expressTawang is the smallest administrative district in Arunachal Pradesh.

Despite its abundant natural beauty, many states in northeast India remain largely unexplored by tourists. On Friday, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu shared a video that captured the pristine landscape of Beghar village in the state’s Tawang district.

Along with the undated clip, Khandu wrote, “It’s Beghar village in Tawang. So green and magnificent! Great are the people who take pride in taking care of their village so well. Beghar is a must visit destination. Join #DekhoApnaPradesh campaign and enjoy the beauty and diversity of our sweet #Arunachal. Video: Dukhum Magu”.

The ‘Dekho Apna Pradesh’ campaign was launched by Khandu in 2021 to promote tourism in Arunachal Pradesh and revive the hospitality sector after it suffered significant losses due to the Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdown and subsequent restrictions.

Commenting on the chief minister’s video, a Twitter user wrote, “Everyone must visit Arunachal Pradesh; you will be mesmerized far-far beyond expectations. Untouched picturesque beauty and excellent hospitality. The people of Arunachal are gems—warm, welcoming and wonderful.”

Another person wrote, “Sir, thank you for showing this beautiful and magnificent part of India”.

This is not the first time that Khandu has shared snippets from rural areas of his home state on social media. Earlier in February, he shared a video of an artist from the Monpa Institute of Performing Arts playing a beautiful local song. The video was shot at Bongleng village in Tawang.

Last year, he posted a video that documented a performance by the Nyishi tribe during an event in the town of Chayang Tajo to showcase what he termed an “ancestral ritual”.

