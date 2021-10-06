Arunachal boy raps Gully Boy song ‘Apna Time Aayega’, video delights all online

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh impressed the audience with his stunning performance in Gully Boy. Not just acting but his powerful rapping skills too amazed fans all around. But it seems a little boy from Arunachal Pradesh is here to give him a tough competition, wowing netizens with his swag.

In a video doing rounds on social media, a boy was seen rapping the hit song ‘Aapna Time Aayega’ from the hit 2019 film against a backdrop of green hills. Praising the little Monpa boy’s energetic performance oozing passion, Facebook page Yuva Arunachal wrote: “No limit to talent and can be found anywhere.”

Watch the video here:

As the boy continues to flaunt his cadence, his friends can be heard giggling and encouraging him whilst enjoying his swagger.

Many were enthralled by the little boy’s talent and tagged the film’s actors and song’s composer. Many pointed how despite his age, he nailed the fast-paced rap and much like the original version. Written by Divine and Ankur Tiwari, the song was performed by Singh.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film is a musical drama inspired by the lives of Indian street rappers Divine and Naezy. The story revolves around an aspiring street artiste from the Dharavi slums of Mumbai.