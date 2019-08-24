Arun Jaitley no more: Netizens mourn death of BJP leader, call it a huge loss to nation

Former Union minister Arun Jaitley passed away on Saturday at AIIMS in New Delhi, where he was on August 9 after complaining of breathlessness and restlessness.

Jaitley, 66, was a senior BJP leader. He served as Union finance minister and defence minister in the first Narendra Modi government.

During his tenure at the Finance Ministry, Jaitley was instrumental in implementing the Goods and Service Tax (GST) reform. He was also at the helm of the ministry when the controversial decision to implement demonetisation was taken.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered the lawyer-turned-politician as a “political giant, towering intellectual and legal luminary”.

At the news of his death, several users took to social media to offer condolences and appreciated his work done for the development of the country.

Saddened to hear about #ArunJaitley ji which is a loss of entire nation. My prayers are with his family. Arun Jaitley ji will always be remembered for being Eloquent orator, BJP’s strategist and Modi’s mainstay who started his career from student leader to Minister of Finance. pic.twitter.com/eRWiiKoYNg — Neetu Garg (@NeetuGarg6) August 24, 2019

May Ur soul rest in peace

We will miss you 😢😢😢 ॐ शांति 🙏 #ArunJaitley pic.twitter.com/3sThx7rBdJ — Farmer Indrani 🇮🇳भारत की बेटी🇮🇳 (@Indian_Indrani) August 24, 2019

Arun Jaitley passes away at AIIMS … Om Shanti 🙏 #ArunJaitley pic.twitter.com/4LOk86uyrt — Rosy (@rose_k01) August 24, 2019

Arun jaitley is no more….Rest In Peace#ArunJaitley pic.twitter.com/tSv6tjBeMj — Gaurav Sharma (@gaurav_sharma61) August 24, 2019

Deeply saddened to know that Shri is #ArunJaitley no more

May the Almight give strength to the bereaved to bear his absence and at all times… pic.twitter.com/qnI6qtN6bA — sunil bishnoi (@msunilbishnoi) August 24, 2019

A huge loss not only for the BJP – bit the country loses a statesman, jurist and – above all – one of the few remaining gentlemen.

Om Shanti 🙏🙏#ArunJaitley #ArunJaitley pic.twitter.com/HabRumnAZU — Vivek Thakur (@VivekThakur1691) August 24, 2019

Veteran BJP leader and former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley dies, he was 66

RIP Arun Jaitley sir…💐💐💐

🙏#ArunJaitley #ArunJaitley pic.twitter.com/knN9Ynn1WS — Er.Manas Dinde (@ManasDinde) August 24, 2019

#ArunJaitley A very sad day ! Person of conviction and a great sense of articulation. One of the finest brains in India departs for the heavenly abode, the man who kept BJP together in its weakest years 2009-14, may history be kind on him and remember his contribution! Om shanti pic.twitter.com/5a3rkLpLvx — pamelagoswami (@PamelaGoswami8) August 24, 2019

Death can never take a good man away, for, in the hearts of the people he inspired, the legacy remains and continuous throughout generations. He was a great politician and person and may his soul find eternal rest…🌹🌹🌹

R.I.P #ArunJaitley pic.twitter.com/X9JatusaN2 — Shivam bansal (@Shivamb49731500) August 24, 2019

The person who changed entire tax eco system in India. The nation will always remember your contributions and you will be always missed #ArunJaitley Om Shanti 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/7XKwonUvmC — Chaitanya Patel (@patelchaitanya) August 24, 2019

