Arun Jaitley no more: Netizens mourn death of BJP leader, call it a huge loss to nation

Arun Jaitley, 66, was a senior BJP leader. He served as Union finance minister and defence minister in the first Narendra Modi government.

Many took to social media to offer condolences to the humble leader and appreciated his work done towards the development of the country.

Former Union minister Arun Jaitley passed away on Saturday at AIIMS in New Delhi, where he was on August 9 after complaining of breathlessness and restlessness.

During his tenure at the Finance Ministry, Jaitley was instrumental in implementing the Goods and Service Tax (GST) reform. He was also at the helm of the ministry when the controversial decision to implement demonetisation was taken.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered the lawyer-turned-politician as a “political giant, towering intellectual and legal luminary”.

At the news of his death, several users took to social media to offer condolences and appreciated his work done for the development of the country.

Follow live updates on reactions to Arun Jaitley’s death.

