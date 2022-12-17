Outdoor gym turned into fun interactive art: This Goa-based artist sure knows to catch your eye

Some of the best art, arguably, is interactive in nature. Goa-based artist Diptej Vernekar’s latest installations, presented at the ongoing Serendipity Arts Festival in the state, is a case in point.

Vernekar has transformed outdoor gym equipment by adding tableau-like structures that move animatedly whenever a person uses it, which means a seemingly simple workout can prompt a demon face to spit out a snake or a mythical bird to flap its wings.

ALSO READ | Watch: This performance art shows path to success is full of ups and downs

A video of the installations was posted online by popular Instagram page India Cultural Hub and has garnered over 17,000 likes already. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “Very innovative work ”, while another remarked, “wowowow these are so amazing”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by India Cultural Hub (@indiaculturalhub)

In the post’s caption, Vernekar explained that he grew up in a small Goan village known for tableau art and moving art forms created by local artisans. Apparently, Vernekar’s current work has been inspired by his childhood fascination with the manual mechanisms behind moving artefacts.

Speaking about the interactive nature of his installations, Vernekar said, “This installation translates the process of moving these artefacts by making it accessible to the general public as an outdoor gym of incarnations. I hope to illustrate the idea of an outdoor gym as a cultivator of urban ethos and as a mechanism to open access to living craft traditions and the local technologies behind them. The installation also explores the fun and quirky elements of these artefacts in real time, by turning the outdoor gym into an interactive experience.”