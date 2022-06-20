scorecardresearch
Monday, June 20, 2022
Watch: Artist makes reversible Father’s Day portrait, wows Sonu Sood

The short video tutorial of the portrait was shared on social media on Father’s Day.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 20, 2022 3:11:58 pm
Sonu Sood, Sonu sood portrait, sonu sood reversible portrait, sonu sood fathers day, sonu sood shakti sood, Indian ExpressThe video of this innovative portrait-making process gathered over 74,000 views.

Over the years, actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood has acquired a huge and loyal fan base. Many of his well-wishers and fans see him as a supportive father figure.

On the occasion of Father’s Day, one of his fans made his unique portrait that won over the netizens.

ALSO READ |‘Time has come to walk on both feet’: Sonu Sood offers help to a differently-abled girl in Bihar

An artist, who has a Twitter handle @Pooriarts2, shared a short video that showed him making a portrait of Sonu Sood’s father, which can be rotated to show the actor’s image. The artist achieved this effect by painting on what appears to be several cylindrical cardboard tubes. On one side of these make-shift canvases, he painted Sonu Sood’s father and on the other side, Sonu Sood.

When all these cylindrical cardboard pieces are horizontally arranged they give the appearance of one single piece. When they are rotated to the other side a different portrait emerges.

While sharing the video of this innovative portrait-making process, the artist tagged Sonu Sood on Twitter and wished him on Father’s Day. This tweet soon gathered over 74,000 views and people tagged Sonu Sood in the post. The actor also shared the video and praised the artist.

This is not the first time that an artist has dedicated his work to Sonu Sood. Last week, Ajmer Alam, one of his fans from Bihar, drew a portrait of the actor while being blindfolded. Alam made the painting in front of a live audience and the video of his performance was widely shared online.

