Birthday sculpture for PM Narendra Modi creates ripples online

Odisha-based artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has again grabbed the attention of netizens by creating a stunning sand sculpture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the latter’s birthday.

Pattnaik, who is known for his detailed, coloured sand art, used a whopping 2,035 sea shells to create the sculpture of the PM on the Puri beach.

The sand art projects a bust image of PM Modi with his thin-rimmed glasses and the quintessential white beard, along with a stole wrapped around his neck. The sculpture is accompanied by a “Happy Birthday Modiji’ message.

The sand artist himself shared the image of the sculpture on Twitter, wishing the PM on his 71st birthday.

Wishing Our Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji on his birthday. May Mahaprabhu Jagannatha bless him with long and healthy life to serve mother India.

I’ve created a SandArt installation used 2035 sea shells with message #HappyBirthdayModiJi at Puri beach , Odisha . pic.twitter.com/uDTJGOLCFk — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) September 17, 2021

“May Mahaprabhu Jagannatha bless him with long and healthy life to serve mother India,” the artist wrote on social media while sharing an image of the artwork and tagging the leader.

Wishes also poured in for the septuagenarian leader from across the political spectrum. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to the social media to greet Modi on his birthday.

On the eve of PM Modi’s birthday, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya had called for concerted efforts to ramp up the ongoing nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive. The Union government is aiming to vaccinate a record number of individuals on Friday to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. A 20-day mega event — “Seva and Samarpan Abhiyan” — has also been planned by the BJP to mark his 20 years in public service.