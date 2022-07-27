scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Artist creates largest underwater portrait of Kargil war hero, sets world record. Watch video

The artist, Suresh, took eight hours to finish the 1,500-square feet installation.

New Delhi
July 27, 2022 7:59:20 pm
Kargil war hero, underwater portrait of kargil war hero, Captain Vikram Batra, kargil vijay diwas, indian expressA clip posted by the Press Information Bureau on Twitter shows scuba divers installing the portrait on the base of a swimming pool using tiles. (Source: PIB in KERALA/Twitter)

As a tribute to the late Captain Vikram Batra, a Param Vir Chakra awardee and Kargil war hero, an underwater portrait was installed by scuba divers at the Pangode Military Station in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram district. The homage was paid as part of Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations on Tuesday and artist ‘Da Vinci’ Suresh led the team of scuba divers.

A clip posted by the Press Information Bureau on Twitter shows scuba divers installing the portrait on the base of a swimming pool using tiles. The visuals shot with a drone camera show Captain Batra’s portrait completely.

The artist, Suresh, took eight hours to finish the 1,500-square feet installation. The PIB said in the tweet that it was the largest underwater portrait of Captain Batra.

“An extraordinary achievement — & it happened in Thiruvananthapuram! The largest underwater portrait of Capt. Vikram Batra PVC, took Davinci Suresh, the artist, 8 hours to complete. The 1500 sq ft installation was created using tiles. Take a look!” read the tweet.

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor also appreciated the efforts to make the portrait. “A unique homage to #KargilWar Hero Captain Vikram Batra in Pangode Military Station, Thiruvananthapuram. An underwater portrait measuring 50 ft long and 30 ft wide installed by Artist Davinci Suresh,” he tweeted.

A PTI report said that the portrait had set a Universal Records Forum world record. Citing a defence statement, the news agency report added that the artist and team of Bond Water Sports Private Limited’s scuba divers received a memento from the station commander on the same day. Apart from that, a wreath was laid and homage was paid to Kargil war heroes at the Pangode War Memorial. July 26 is observed as Kargil Vijay Diwas to commemorate the nation’s victory over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil war.

