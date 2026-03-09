‘You should smile sometimes’: Arshdeep Singh teases Gautam Gambhir, Sanju Samson, and others in viral reels after T20 World Cup win

After the remarkable T20 World Cup victory, Arshdeep Singh shared a series of videos on Instagram (Image source: @_arshdeep.singh_/Instagram)

Even though Arshdeep Singh did not take a wicket in the final of the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, the Indian pacer still caught the eye with his hilarious videos after the match on Sunday. India defeated the New Zealand cricket team by 96 runs to win their third T20 World Cup title at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

After the remarkable victory, Singh shared a series of videos on Instagram, playfully trolling teammates and support staff. The pacer targeted India head coach Gautam Gambhir and wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson in his posts.

In a video with Samson, Singh can be heard saying, “Justice mil gaya (finally got justice).”