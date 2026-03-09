‘You should smile sometimes’: Arshdeep Singh teases Gautam Gambhir, Sanju Samson, and others in viral reels after T20 World Cup win

Even though Arshdeep Singh did not take a wicket in the final of the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, the Indian pacer still caught the eye with his hilarious videos after the match on Sunday. India defeated the New Zealand cricket team by 96 runs to win their third T20 World Cup title at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
After the remarkable victory, Singh shared a series of videos on Instagram, playfully trolling teammates and support staff. The pacer targeted India head coach Gautam Gambhir and wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson in his posts.
In a video with Samson, Singh can be heard saying, “Justice mil gaya (finally got justice).”
The video has since gone viral, drawing a deluge of reactions from cricket enthusiasts. “bhai Arshdeep Paaji back 2 back reels after WC are more interesting than the final match,” a user commented.
In another reel, Singh turned the camera toward Gambhir and teased him, saying, “Paaji, kade has vi leya karo yaar (brother, you should smile sometimes),” leaving the coach laughing.
“Gambhir is no more Gambhir,” a user commented. “Legendary smile,” another user chimed in.
Singh also shared a video with Ishan Kishan. “Ek Bihari sab pe bhari,” they said in the video.
India scripted history by becoming the first team to win the T20 World Cup at home and the first team to win three T20 World Cup trophies.
With this, captain Suryakumar Yadav surpassed former skipper Rohit Sharma to record the best winning percentage by an Indian captain in T20Is. Under Suryakumar’s leadership, India has played 52 matches, winning 42, losing eight, while two ended with no result, giving him a win percentage of 80.77.