scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

Arsenal goalkeeper kicked by the rival team’s supporter, furious fans demand action

The incident took place on Sunday after football club Arsenal won by 2-0 against Tottenham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Arsenal goalkeeper kicked by Spurs fan, goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale kicked, Aaron Ramsdale kicked video, Arsenal vs Tottenham, viral derby match videos, indian express

Losing a football match can be an intense experience for die-hard fans, especially when it comes to losing a match to one’s longstanding rival team. Something similar happened to Tottenham fans in London when the football club lost a match to Arsenal on Sunday. What made this loss even worse is that the 2-0 defeat took place at Tottenham’s home ground of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

In a strong reaction to this loss, a Tottenham fan jumped over the seats and kicked Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, who saved seven goals in the match. This incident took place after Ramsdale went near the net to pick up his water bottle.

ALSO READ |Brazil, Argentina football fans fight it out in Kerala, video surfaces online

The fan’s disrespectful and potentially dangerous act was caught on camera and the videos of the incident are being widely circulated online.

Retired Tottenham footballer Ramon Vega commented on such the and wrote, “This guy is not a fan. Just the sheer thought of trying deliberately to hurt another person is vile and trying to get hurt a player is outrageous and should be banned for life! Not even a question.”

In response to the incident, Tottenham said, “We are appalled by the behaviour of a supporter that attempted to attack Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale at the end of today’s match. Violence in any form has no place in football.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Alarmed by AI chatbots, universities start revamping how they teach
Alarmed by AI chatbots, universities start revamping how they teach
This wedding season, beware of thieves in guests’ clothing
This wedding season, beware of thieves in guests’ clothing
In US, nearly half of Indian students based in six states
In US, nearly half of Indian students based in six states
Delhi Confidential: Sachin Pilot’s show of strength ahead of Rajast...
Delhi Confidential: Sachin Pilot’s show of strength ahead of Rajast...

The club added that they have “reviewed its CCTV footage to identify the supporter and will be working with the Met Police, Arsenal and Aaron Ramsdale to take the strongest possible action, including an immediate ban from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-01-2023 at 12:54 IST
Next Story

Selena Gomez addresses body-shaming comments received following Golden Globes appearance: ‘I don’t care about my weight’

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close