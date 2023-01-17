Arsenal goalkeeper kicked by the rival team’s supporter, furious fans demand action

Losing a football match can be an intense experience for die-hard fans, especially when it comes to losing a match to one’s longstanding rival team. Something similar happened to Tottenham fans in London when the football club lost a match to Arsenal on Sunday. What made this loss even worse is that the 2-0 defeat took place at Tottenham’s home ground of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

In a strong reaction to this loss, a Tottenham fan jumped over the seats and kicked Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, who saved seven goals in the match. This incident took place after Ramsdale went near the net to pick up his water bottle.

The fan’s disrespectful and potentially dangerous act was caught on camera and the videos of the incident are being widely circulated online.

Retired Tottenham footballer Ramon Vega commented on such the and wrote, “This guy is not a fan. Just the sheer thought of trying deliberately to hurt another person is vile and trying to get hurt a player is outrageous and should be banned for life! Not even a question.”

In response to the incident, Tottenham said, “We are appalled by the behaviour of a supporter that attempted to attack Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale at the end of today’s match. Violence in any form has no place in football.”

The club added that they have “reviewed its CCTV footage to identify the supporter and will be working with the Met Police, Arsenal and Aaron Ramsdale to take the strongest possible action, including an immediate ban from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.”