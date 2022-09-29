scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 29, 2022

Army soldiers sing ‘Sandese Aate Hain’ for Rajnath Singh at Assam military station. Watch

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the Dinjan military station in Assam accompanied by Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande.

Indian Army soldiers sing Sandese Aate Hain, Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister, Assam, Dinjan military station, Indian Army, Border film, viral, trendingArmy soldiers sang ‘Sandese Aate Hain’ for Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who was visiting the Dinjan military station in Assam.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recently met Indian Army soldiers and interacted with them at Dinjan military station in Assam. The Army personnel sang the evergreen ‘Sandese Aate Hain’ song from the 1997 blockbuster Border for the defence minister and a video of their interaction is winning hearts online. News agency ANI posted the video of Rajnath Singh interacting with the Army jawans on Twitter Wednesday.

Also Read |Indian Army soldiers dance as Sidhu Moosewala’s song blares on speakers across border. Watch

It has received more than 1.50 lakh views so far. The defence minister was accompanied by Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande and other top officers. Holding a teacup in his hand, Rajnath Singh can be seen listening to the soldiers singing the song with rapt attention.

Watch the video below:

“Hats off to our great soldiers who sacrifice their youth and life to keep us in comfort zones۔ Any facility under sky is far less to them to compensate the services they provide to us,” commented a Twitter user. “How beautiful is this? Salute to their sacrifices,” said another. “A song that always brings tears,” posted a third.

The song ‘Sandese Aate Hai’ was sung by Roopkumar Rathod and Sonu Nigam. It became an all-time favourite of people associated with the defence forces as it embodies the spirit of the sacrifices of the families of military personnel.

Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff and Akshaye Khanna starred in the film. The JP Dutta directorial, based on the Battle of Longewala during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, was released on June 13, 1997.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-09-2022 at 05:45:27 pm
