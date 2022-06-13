Army personnel rescue people stuck in Kashmir’s Sindh River. Watch video

Time and again, Indian defence forces have been praised for saving people’s lives. Now, personnel of the Indian Army have earned plaudits online for rescuing three people stuck in the Sindh River in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sonamarg.

A clip shared by news agency ANI shows a man being lifted from the river onto a recovery vehicle of the Army. Two Army soldiers are seen helping him land on top of the vehicle while a jeep is seen submerged in the river. Two soldiers are seen standing atop the jeep.

The four Srinagar residents were on a trip to Sarbal Sonamarg via the Baltal route and their car got stuck after they tried to take the vehicle across the river. Army personnel spotted the vehicle in the river and along with local police swiftly rescued them, Rising Kashmir reported.

Recently, Indian Army soldiers were praised online as they rescued an 18-month-old boy who fell into a borewell in Gujarat’s Surendranagar district. At around 8 pm on June 7, Shivam fell into the borewell in the Dudapur village when he was playing on a farm where his parents worked as labourers.

The toddler trapped inside the borewell was pulled up after rescuers managed to tie a hook to his clothes. The rescue operation took 45 minutes and the boy was taken to a nearby government hospital where doctors said he was stable and out of danger.