scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 13, 2022
Must Read

Army personnel rescue people stuck in Kashmir’s Sindh River. Watch video

Two Army soldiers are seen helping him land on top of the vehicle while a jeep is seen submerged in the river.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 13, 2022 4:49:07 pm
Indian Army, four rescued from Sind river, Sind, Sonmarg, four saved from Sind river, indian expressThe clip has amassed more than 1,24,300 views on Twitter.

Time and again, Indian defence forces have been praised for saving people’s lives. Now, personnel of the Indian Army have earned plaudits online for rescuing three people stuck in the Sindh River in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sonamarg.

A clip shared by news agency ANI shows a man being lifted from the river onto a recovery vehicle of the Army. Two Army soldiers are seen helping him land on top of the vehicle while a jeep is seen submerged in the river. Two soldiers are seen standing atop the jeep.

The clip has amassed more than 1,24,300 views on Twitter. “Proud #IndianArmy
Big example of Humanity,” commented a user.

Watch the video here:

The four Srinagar residents were on a trip to Sarbal Sonamarg via the Baltal route and their car got stuck after they tried to take the vehicle across the river. Army personnel spotted the vehicle in the river and along with local police swiftly rescued them, Rising Kashmir reported.

Recently, Indian Army soldiers were praised online as they rescued an 18-month-old boy who fell into a borewell in Gujarat’s Surendranagar district. At around 8 pm on June 7, Shivam fell into the borewell in the Dudapur village when he was playing on a farm where his parents worked as labourers.

Best of Express Premium
Totally illegal, says ex-CJ of Allahabad High Court; bulldozer cases in l...Premium
Totally illegal, says ex-CJ of Allahabad High Court; bulldozer cases in l...
Over 400 SC verdicts translated, until Covid-19 stalled AI projectPremium
Over 400 SC verdicts translated, until Covid-19 stalled AI project
RS polls Maharashtra: Behind BJP win, a former Shiv Sena loyalist, key Co...Premium
RS polls Maharashtra: Behind BJP win, a former Shiv Sena loyalist, key Co...
Explained: Why babies must only be breastfed for 6 monthsPremium
Explained: Why babies must only be breastfed for 6 months
More Premium Stories >>

The toddler trapped inside the borewell was pulled up after rescuers managed to tie a hook to his clothes. The rescue operation took 45 minutes and the boy was taken to a nearby government hospital where doctors said he was stable and out of danger.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 13: Latest News
Advertisement