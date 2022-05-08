Watch: Army personnel rappels across J&K’s Chenab river to rescue youths

Two youngsters who got stuck in the Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district were rescued by the Indian Army. The defence force has earned plaudits for the daring rescue, the photos of which were shared by the 16 Corps of the Indian Army on Sunday.

Defence personnel rappelled across the river and brought the youngsters to safety. A video of the rescue operation has also surfaced online. The clip shared by the Twitter handle of the Northern Command of the Indian Army shows a person rappelling across the river in the dark, guided by a light. A strong water current can be seen roaring past a few feet below him.

In its tweet, the 16 Corps said the water level in the river was rising at a fast pace. “#IndianArmy carried out a daring rescue of two youths who got stuck in river #Chenab near Vill Sohal, Paddar of #Kishtwar distt. As the water level was rising at fast pace, Soldiers rappelled across the river and rescued the youth to safety,” it posted.

One of the photographs shows an excavator in the middle of the river and onlookers are seen observing the operation from the river bank. Another picture shows an Army officer addressing the media.

#IndianArmy carried out rescue of two youth stuck in #Chenab river near village Sohal, #Kishtwar, #JammuKashmir. The water level was rising at fast pace, Soldiers rappelled across the river & rescued the youth to safety.

A similar rescue operation involving Army personnel had gone viral across social media platforms earlier this year. In February, a joint rescue operation by the Army, Air Force, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), forest officials and district officials in Kerala’s Palakkad managed to save a 23-year-old trekker who got stuck in a cavity on a steep slope on Kurumbachi Hill. Forty-eight hours later, a viral video emerged in which the youth was seen hugging and kissing his rescuers.