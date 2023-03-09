scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
‘From being deployed in Siachen to being posted on warships’: Army pays tribute on International Women’s Day

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh retweeted the video of women in the armed forces that was shared by the Indian Army.

Army pays tribute on International Women’s DayThe 1.02-minute-long video is a montage of women in the defence forces.
‘From being deployed in Siachen to being posted on warships’: Army pays tribute on International Women’s Day
International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8 every year to honour and celebrate women. As women have broken barriers across different spheres, the Indian Army posted a video of women in uniform and it was reshared by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The 1.02-minute-long video is a montage of women in the defence forces. From participating in the Republic Day parade to being deployed in Siachen, paragliding and undergoing commando training, the clip showcases women engaged in different military operations. “Fierce Mind, Brave Spirit,” the Additional Directorate General of Public Information tweeted and also used the hashtags #InternationalWomensDay, #NariShakti and #IndianArmy.

Rajnath Singh retweeted the video and wrote, “From being operationally deployed in Siachen, the highest battlefield in the world, to being posted on warships, Indian women are breaking barriers in almost every field in the Armed Forces.”

Posted on March 7, the clip has amassed more than 23,000 views.

“Indian women are contributing equally if not more in the development of our country,” commented a user. “Celebrate the woman in you. You are complete in yourself. Happy Woman’s day,” said another.

Indian Armed Forces have women in combat roles in all wings. In January this year, women were allowed to get command roles and as many as 108 women officers in the Army are set to be cleared for the rank of Colonel in a special selection board, which will make them eligible to command units and troops in their respective arms and services for the first time.

First published on: 09-03-2023 at 12:05 IST
