Army officer surprises his mother before his retirement and salutes her. Watch heartening video

In a video that will melt your heart, an Army officer went to meet his mother and saluted her for one last time before hanging up his uniform after 35 years of service. Maj Gen Ranjan Mahajan posted the video on Instagram and said he drove from Ambala to Delhi to surprise his mother before his retirement.

As someone opened the door to him, Mahajan, clad in full military uniform, marched towards his mother. He went and saluted her and then gave her a hug. He then garlanded his mother and met his other family members. His mother had a huge smile on her face and clapped for him.

“Final salute to my mother before hanging my uniform. We drove down from Ambala to Delhi and it was a total surprise to my mother, who having given birth and made me worthy of this life and uniform to serve my motherland with pride for 35 years. Given an opportunity will always be ready to serve the elite Indian Army once again,” he captioned the video.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smiley (@iranjanmahajan)

Posted on December 13, the video has amassed more than 5.1 lakh views.

“Smiley uncle, so proud of you! This is so sweet!” Rannvijay Singha commented. “Oh! This is so beautiful and touching. Our best wishes,” said another. “Ranjan this is absolutely beautiful and heart touching! Heartiest congratulations and here’s wishing you a great retirement,” posted a third.