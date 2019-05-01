On Labour Day, Army lauds differently-abled worker responsible for reopening Srinagar-Zojila road

A hearing and speech impaired dozer driver, who led the snow clearance work on the strategic Srinagar-Zojila road under extreme conditions, was awarded a commendation card by Army’s Northern Command on the occasion of Labour Day.

Anayatullah led the efforts to clear the snow that piled up to 30 feet at many places on the Srinagar-Zojila road. Notwithstanding his physical handicaps, Tulla, as he is fondly called, has been carrying out the laborious task of clearing the snow and rediscovering the road alignment on this route every year.

Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, General Officer Commanding in Chief, Northern Command, handed out the commendation award to Anayatullah.

The Srinagar-Zojila- Leh Road is an important connection and also the main artery for major economic activities and tourism in Kashmir and Leh.

During the official road opening ceremony at Zojila three days back, Lt Gen KJS Dhillon, Chinar Corps Commander had acknowledged and promised recognition of Anayatullah’s dedication, commitment and resoluteness.