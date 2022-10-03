‘Goosebumps when he saluted’: Army felicitates ex-drill instructor on 100th birthday, Anand Mahindra shares video

An Army officer’s contribution to the nation is immense. Discipline and fitness are key traits of soldiers and drills play an important role in moulding them. As Major Swamy, former drill instructor of National Defence Academy, who trained seven Indian Army generals, turned 100, Army officials paid him a tribute with a respectful gesture. Business tycoon Anand Mahindra has shared a video featuring his felicitation on his 100th birthday, invoking inspiration among netizens.

The clip shared by the Mahindra Group chairman shows Major Swamy getting out of an Army jeep. With utmost respect and care, he is seen being seated in a wheelchair and taken to the venue with the help of other officers. Soldiers are seen standing up for the parade and as Major Swamy faces them, they are seen giving him a grand salute. He stands tall and proud on the stage amid the sound of gun salutes. In the end, he also salutes, standing firm.

Watch the video here:

“Sub Major Swamy, ex Drill Instructor of the National Defence Academy being felicitated on his 100th birthday. He Instructed 7 Indian Army Generals” Army as well as Indian tradition of enduring respect for our Gurus. I had goosebumps when he saluted.This is my #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/Oa6gLkjjNR — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 3, 2022

The way Major Swamy saluted at the age of 100 left Mahindra with goosebumps. “Sub Major Swamy, ex Drill Instructor of the National Defence Academy being felicitated on his 100th birthday. He Instructed 7 Indian Army Generals” Army as well as Indian tradition of enduring respect for our Gurus. I had goosebumps when he saluted. This is my #MondayMotivation,” Mahindra tweeted.

Netizens were also inspired by Major Swamy’s vigour and the way the Army bestowed him with respect. Tamil actor Prasanna commented, “At 100 the way he holds his head high and his firm salute,..is truly inspiring. Thanks for sharing sir.” A user wrote, “He served for the Nation and he deserves it from the Nation. Happy to see he was honoured like this. Utmost example of seva.” A third user commented, “Seriously sir.. So touched… Very very very very proud of our soldiers… Jai hind 🇮🇳 jai jawan.”