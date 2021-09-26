Arjun Rampal gives shoutout to Brazilian artist’s street art, photos wow all online

A series of wall murals by a Brazilian artist has been making waves on the internet. The murals have managed to catch the attention of Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal who gave a special shoutout to the painter, taking to social media to praise his efforts.

While murals on streets are pretty common around the globe, what made the artist stand out was how he breathed life into many dull Brazilian roads, seamlessly combining many trees and shrubs with the painted faces.

Sharing a photo of a mural drawn by the artist, the actor of ‘Rock On’ fame wrote: “Will give most hairstylists a run for their money.”

The murals were drawn by painter Fabio Gomes from Trindade, who is known for capturing colourful and eye-catching details of everything, starting from flowers to birds.

But what really made Fabio Gomes a social media star was his artwork celebrating the unique hairstyle of people of colour. Painting little girls and women proudly donning their Afro-hair and braids, Gomes’s work has been a favourite for all Instagram influencers who love to pose against his murals.

Using flowering trees to represent their ‘natural hair’ coif, fusing elements from urban environment, two of his latest pieces were inspired by a child model named Egypt Sarai, according to Modern Met. The mural showing lilac Bougainvillea as Sarai’s hair has got a nod from many big Hollywood stars as well like Viola Davis, and Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles.

Talking to Metrópoles, the artist said how his life changed after these famous personalities started to share his works. “I have received several invitations to paint in other cities, I have a trip scheduled to Rio de Janeiro and I am organizing myself to go to Portugal for work. This is something I couldn’t even imagine,” he told the news website.

And although he is grateful for the recognition, he said it’s most gratifying when people actually turn up at the sites to take pictures with his creations. In fact, one open-air gallery with his other arts is located in the Sol Dourado sector of the metropolitan region of Goiânia, known as Rua Belas Artes. Walls of multiple houses have been painted by him to create a panoramic masterpiece.