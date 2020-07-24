Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal claims papad helps fight COVID-19, here’s how netizens reacted

The minister of state endorsed the papad and wished its makers success. The minister of state endorsed the papad and wished its makers success.

In a video doing the rounds of social media, Minister of State Arjun Ram Meghwal is seen endorsing a brand of papad, saying it had ingredients that will boost a person’s immunity and help defeat the novel coronavirus. The undated video has since caused a storm on social media, with many criticising the unscientific claims.

In the video, the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Heavy industries is seen talking about the ingredients of a brand called ‘Bhabhi ji papad’ and says that it helps “develop antibodies” to fight against the virus.

Meghwal is also seen wishing the brand’s owner Sunil Bhansali on the launch of the product, and saying that he hopes the venture will be “successful” under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative launched by the central government.

However, the video was not released on the minister’s official social media handles and was originally being shared on WhatsApp.

Watch: MoS Arjun Ram Meghwal launches Bhabhi ji papad, says it will help people fight Corona Virus. “It will be very helpful in fighting Corona Virus and in developing antibodies” he says. pic.twitter.com/2485cSdI31 — LearnLifeWealthTravel | Dream Big, Think Growth !! (@AnyBodyCanFly) July 24, 2020

The brand of papad claims it is an ‘immunity booster’ with “healthy ingredients” like turmeric, black pepper, black cumin, tulsi leaves, hing (asafoetida), moong dal, urad dal, salt, and other spices.

On Friday, Meghwal released a video on his Twitter handle speaking about papads and bhujiya from Rajasthan. The minister spoke about how they were very famous and he encouraged consumers to only support only local products, as part of the “vocal for local” initiative.

Meghwal tagged other ministers and BJP leaders in his tweet, asking them to talk about famous local products.

However, Papad and Bhabhi ji were trending on Twitter on Friday. Here’s how people reacted to the video:

Morning – I drink gaumutra

Lunch- I have Patanjali’s Coronil

Evening- I chant 100 times ‘Go corona go’

Dinner- I have started eating Bhabhiji #Papad Now I don’t need the vaccine. pic.twitter.com/TXWu1Nq8Tw — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) July 24, 2020

Fry them and spread them all around your house on the ground … when people approach the crackling will warn you / come out and tell them to keep social distance and Corona will be prevented ……. simple https://t.co/pY1r3gxf1S — GOURMANDIZERS (@rockyandmayur) July 24, 2020

Bhabhi ji papad khaao

Corona bhagaao 🤣🤣🤣🤣😹😹😹@arjunrammeghwal — Ice touch👹 (@Ravinderjain274) July 24, 2020

Why fear when Bhabhi ji Papad is here? — C A Pais☘️ (@C_A_Pais) July 24, 2020

After the pandemic is over: US: We did a lot of testing. UK: We worked hard to develop a vaccine. India: Humne bhi kam papad nahi belein hain. — PuNsTeR™ (@Pun_Starr) July 24, 2020

#TMKOC

When Papad is trending then you can not ignore the best Papad maker in the world : pic.twitter.com/viaMszqnAH — 🆁🅸🆂🅷🅰🅱🅷 ⍟ (@rishabh_memes) July 24, 2020

Now papad will help in fighting people Corona Virus.

WHO :- Am i joke to you? — Hamid (@KhanHamid__) July 24, 2020

Coronavirus after knowing about Bhabhiji Papad pic.twitter.com/8Jfs7HZvBx — Akbar…… (@Being_Akbar) July 24, 2020

I have the perfect tag line also " Bhabhiji Papad, na sirf Corona bhagaye par Rishte bhi Pass laye" 😂😂 #BhabhijiPapad — Shreya (@shreya2509) July 24, 2020

If "Bhabhi ji Papad" had a face,

It will be 👇 pic.twitter.com/biINDQ7GHq — टप्पू चे पापा Jethalal😉 (@bpankaj584) July 24, 2020

This isn’t even the first bizarre claim by a political leader to take on Covid-19. Recently, a Mangaluru Congress councillor was mocked on social media after suggesting people consume rum and fried eggs as a cure for Covid-19.

